Fusion Connect Strengthens Microsoft Focus with Key Executive Appointments

Fusion Connect

22 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

The appointments accelerate Fusion Connect's move to be the leading provider of Microsoft services to enable business transformation

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading global managed communications service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), has promoted George Schoenstein to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and appointed Pieter Uittenbogaard to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Marketing and Strategy.

George Schoenstein, CMO at Fusion Connect
Pieter Uittenbogaard, EVP of Marketing and Strategy at Fusion Connect
Schoenstein, who joined Fusion Connect in 2020 and was previously its SVP of Marketing and Corporate Communications, has been critical in repositioning the company as a leading mid-market and enterprise MCSP. As CMO, he will guide its go-to-market strategy, marketing, communications, and business development efforts while ensuring cohesive branding and effective communication with stakeholders.

"George's promotion is well deserved and a testament to his outstanding achievements," said Brian Crotty, CEO at Fusion Connect. "His exceptional leadership in repositioning Fusion Connect as a leading mid-market and enterprise Managed Communications Service Provider (MCSP) and contributions to our business strategy have been instrumental in shaping our brand presence and our focus on the Microsoft ecosystem. I'm confident that under his guidance, our market outreach and strong relationships with our clients and partners will continue to thrive."

As EVP of Marketing and Strategy, Uittenbogaard will focus on expanding Fusion Connect's Microsoft offerings, including its market-leading Calling Services for Microsoft Teams. In addition, he will evolve the company's go-to-market strategy, driving product and service innovation while collaborating with Microsoft and its key partners.

Uittenbogaard held numerous leadership roles at Microsoft over the past 15 years. He was most recently the General Manager of the Microsoft 365 business in the United States and previously drove the worldwide Windows Commercial go-to-market. In 2021, he was recognized with Microsoft's Platinum Club award, a highly selective honor given to the company's top-performing employees.

His appointment at Fusion Connect comes as mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide increase their reliance on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft's cloud platform to transform the way they communicate, collaborate, automate business processes, and innovate with artificial intelligence (AI).

"With Pieter's addition, we are reinforcing our dedication to providing comprehensive, best-in-class Microsoft solutions to our valued clients," George Schoenstein, CMO at Fusion Connect said. "His extensive industry expertise will be crucial in further advancing our offerings and spurring innovation that meets the changing demands of the market."

Fusion Connect embraces Microsoft's powerful platform to deliver unmatched business solutions. These executive appointments strengthen the company's commitment to innovation and solidify its position as a trusted Microsoft platform expert.

About Fusion Connect
Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communications service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication and connectivity services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, which includes on-time installation and 100% availability for next-generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-888-301-1721.

Press Contact:
Ruzanna Tantushyan
Director of Corporate Communications
Fusion Connect
[email protected]
470-731-7553

SOURCE Fusion Connect

