Fusion Health Goes Live with Electronic Health Records at Florida Department of Corrections

Fusion Health was chosen by a committee convened by the FDC to replace the State's antiquated paper-based medical record keeping process with a secure and fully integrated EHR solution. Fusion's EHR will increase interoperability across all facilities, promote care coordination for patients in the FDC system, provide process automation and clinical decision support, and reduce the amount of administrative time spent by healthcare providers and clinicians to deliver effective healthcare.

"Implementing an electronic medical records system has been a priority project for the Department," Florida Department of Corrections Secretary, Mark Inch, said in a public statement. "I am very pleased to see this long-term goal meet its target and to begin to use this important technology. Modernizing these records will allow greater continuity of care throughout the state and ensure critical information is easily accessible to our care providers."

The Florida Department of Corrections now utilizes both Fusion's Electronic Health Records and Pharmacy Management Systems to completely automate their healthcare and pharmacy operations.

About Fusion Health

Fusion Health is the leading national provider of health information technology products, services, and solutions for the public safety and public health industries. Fusion Health is committed to delivering creative and innovative solutions that are driven by information, technology, and talented resources. For more information on Fusion Health, please visit www.FusionEHR.com.

