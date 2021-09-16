Fusion Health Goes Live with Electronic Health Records at Florida Department of Corrections
Sep 16, 2021, 08:30 ET
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health announced today that the company has entered the go live phase of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) implementation with the Florida Department of Corrections. Five facilities have already gone live, and the remaining facilities will be live and fully operational by the end of the year. Fusion's EHR will connect all facilities and accompanying annexes and work camps once the roll-out is complete.
"Fusion is proud to partner with the FDC and its Health Services provider in delivering the most advanced Electronic Health Records System in the corrections industry," said Fusion Health President Bryan J. Jakovcic. "We look forward to the positive impact our solutions will have in supporting efficient and proactive health care management to the patient population within the state prison system."
Fusion Health was chosen by a committee convened by the FDC to replace the State's antiquated paper-based medical record keeping process with a secure and fully integrated EHR solution. Fusion's EHR will increase interoperability across all facilities, promote care coordination for patients in the FDC system, provide process automation and clinical decision support, and reduce the amount of administrative time spent by healthcare providers and clinicians to deliver effective healthcare.
"Implementing an electronic medical records system has been a priority project for the Department," Florida Department of Corrections Secretary, Mark Inch, said in a public statement. "I am very pleased to see this long-term goal meet its target and to begin to use this important technology. Modernizing these records will allow greater continuity of care throughout the state and ensure critical information is easily accessible to our care providers."
The Florida Department of Corrections now utilizes both Fusion's Electronic Health Records and Pharmacy Management Systems to completely automate their healthcare and pharmacy operations.
About Fusion Health
Fusion Health is the leading national provider of health information technology products, services, and solutions for the public safety and public health industries. Fusion Health is committed to delivering creative and innovative solutions that are driven by information, technology, and talented resources. For more information on Fusion Health, please visit www.FusionEHR.com.
