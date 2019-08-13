Fusion Introduces Powerful New Enhancements to its Award-Winning UCaaS Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNNQ), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced it has launched a series of powerful enhancements to its award-winning UCaaS solution. Developed by Fusion's technology team on the company's Single Source cloud services platform, FusionWorks Pro UC expands upon Fusion's existing MobileConnect UC solution. The enhanced offering includes a new, intuitive softphone and expanded conferencing and collaboration capabilities, increasing productivity for businesses of all sizes by connecting more people, more easily, and in more ways.

FusionWorks Pro UC delivers an enterprise collaboration solution that combines cloud-based voice with video, IM, presence and online conferencing. Provided over Fusion's single, fully integrated technology platform, the company's advanced software-as-a-service solution increases efficiency across the enterprise by simplifying conferencing, collaboration and messaging. Features are integrated into a single application that can be used on virtually any device, including Windows PCs, MAC OS X, iPhone, iPad as well as Android Smartphones and tablets.

FusionWorks Pro UC's advanced, new conferencing and collaboration features facilitate and improve the productivity of internal meetings as well as remote conferences with partners, customers and other guests, wherever they may be and on whatever device they might be using. The enhanced offering delivers rich presenter functionality, including flexible pass-presenter controls and video layout options, video-floor assignment capabilities, and more. For added flexibility, guests have multiple ways to join conferences, whether by web browser, MobileConnect client or guest client. Guests enjoy the same functionality as an internal user, including screen share and presenter controls for seamless collaboration. Audio conferencing recording is available on mobile devices as well as from the desktop, and conference owners can also start collaboration sessions from their mobile devices as well as their desktops with full presence and IM.

"Fusion's advanced cloud services platform has been developed by our team of experienced technology professionals to enable the integration of a full range of Single Source cloud solutions that allow us to continue to introduce productivity-enhancing features and applications seamlessly, removing the burdens of upgrade and update for increased customer confidence and control," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We continue to develop our solutions to help businesses do more as they save more, combining the benefits of the cloud with access over our own national network for a complete Single Source solution that drives efficiency and productivity across the enterprise," Mr. Markman continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

