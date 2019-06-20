Fusion Recognized for SD-WAN Leadership

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNNQ), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced it has been named to a leadership position in the 2018 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD by Vertical Systems Group, a leading market research and strategic consulting firm specializing in the networking industry.

"Fusion's position on the SD-WAN LEADERBOARD can be attributed to its strong market share and long history delivering managed IP networks. This deep experience positions Fusion well to support enterprise customers as they transition their networks to SDN," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group.

Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are honored to be recognized for our award-winning SD-WAN services, and for our experience in delivering advanced, resilient and flexible managed solutions to solve the complex problems of large enterprise customers. We are delighted to be acknowledged for our comprehensive portfolio of leading edge network solutions, all of which deliver always on, secure access to the cloud."

Vertical Systems Group (www.verticalsystems.com) ranked Fusion number 7 of the top providers in its inaugural U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD. The research firm recognized Fusion in this emerging market for its market share of installed SD-WAN customer sites in the U.S.

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

