Fusion Signs $6.5 Million, Three Year Agreement to Provide Single Source Cloud Solutions for National Retailer

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that it has secured a $6.5 million cloud solutions agreement to provide Fusion's award-winning SD-WAN, Unified Threat Management and fully redundant Internet access to a major retailer operating across the United States. The agreement is expected to grow to more than $8.0 million over three years.

The retailer cited Fusion's expertise in implementing advanced services across multiple distributed locations, its unique ability to customize solutions to meet the specialized requirements of a key vertical, and its flexibility in developing an aggressive project plan to meet a demanding installation schedule.

A key differentiator for the retailer was Fusion's strength as a single source cloud solutions provider. Fusion delivers a full complement of advanced cloud communications applications over a secure, robust and application-aware nationwide network. The retailer was further impressed by Fusion's dedicated support programs, and expressed its confidence in Fusion's nimble, experienced technology team. Reliance on Fusion's fully managed solution will allow the enterprise to better focus on its own core business.

"Large enterprises are increasingly recognizing the clear advantages of partnering with a single source cloud services provider," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer. "Unlike so many providers who offer either communications applications or the network that delivers and supports them, Fusion provides a fully integrated solution, offering everything a company needs to securely and safely connect, communicate and collaborate through the cloud.

"Fusion's SD-WAN solution, combined with our advanced cloud communications platform technology, controls quality with end to end managed service and guarantees delivery of business-critical applications with always-on, always available service," Foster continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including statements regarding Fusion's beliefs, expectations, intentions or strategies for the future, may be "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements consist of any statement other than a recitation of historical fact and may sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned that all forward-looking statements are speculative, and there are certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those referred to in such forward-looking statements.

