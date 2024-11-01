Fusion Wins Best Medical Staffing Company and Best Employer in 2025 Best of Omaha Contest

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Magazine has announced Fusion as the winner of two Best of Omaha categories: Best Medical Staffing Company and Best Employer (more than 100 employees) for the 2025 contest. This year's wins mark the sixth year Fusion has been voted among Omaha's best in the annual contest.

Best of Omaha is an annual competition held by Omaha Magazine where local businesses and services can be voted as the best in their category by the community. Hundreds of thousands of votes are cast each year across nearly 200 categories to determine the best businesses in the Greater Omaha Area.

"Holding the title of Best Medical Staffing Company and Best Employer for 2025 is an honor that we don't take lightly," said Corey Watton, President and CEO of Fusion. "It means so much to the team here that we earned these accolades through votes from the community, and I know we will continue to appreciate these wins throughout the year while also remembering why we earned them in the first place. Our team's commitment to our core purpose and supporting our healthcare travelers and medical facilities is second to none."

Fusion celebrated its 15th year in business this September and has spent those years carrying out one mission: to improve the lives of everyone the company touches. A large piece of that is improving the Omaha community by prioritizing philanthropy and volunteerism within the company and individual teams.

The company was also honored with a Best Places to Work in Omaha, Inc. Best Workplaces, and SIA Best Staffing Firms to Work For accolades this year among several other recognitions. The full list of Best of Omaha honorees can be found at omahamagazine.com/pages/best-of-omaha.

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

