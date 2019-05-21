Fusion Wins Major Enterprise Agreement with Initial Minimum Commitment Totaling $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that it has secured an agreement with a global retailer of video, consumer electronics and wireless services to provide Fusion's business voice communications solutions. The agreement is anticipated to expand to include additional Fusion cloud solutions, including Fusion's award-winning UCaaS with access to the cloud over Fusion's secure, fully diverse and application-aware network. The agreement extends over three years and commitments are anticipated to reach over $4.0 million in total contract value over that period.

The electronics and wireless services company which has more than 7,000 locations in the U.S. and internationally, has complex business requirements and places a high value on quality of service guarantees. The enterprise was looking for a seamless migration path to the cloud and cited Fusion's ability to phase in advanced technology solutions cost–effectively and at the customer's required pace, with no interruption of service. The enterprise also cited Fusion's Single Source Cloud Solutions for consolidating multiple communications services into a single, fully integrated solution, allowing the companies to escape the resource-draining finger pointing associated with a challenging multi-vendor environment.

"Increasingly, enterprises are placing a high value on the ability to consolidate vendors in order to better control their service environment and to ensure greater service quality, reliability and security. They are looking to partner with a provider that can fulfill their communications requirements by offering everything a company needs to benefit from the many advantages of the cloud," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are delighted to partner with this major enterprise to deliver a full complement of leading edge, always-on, always-available cloud services that will help the company meet its aggressive plans for growth in the coming years," Mr. Foster continued.

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

