FusionAuth Appoints Jamey Miller as SVP of Engineering and Technology

BOULDER, Colo., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionAuth, the deploy anywhere Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform built for security, control, and scale, today announced the appointment of Jamey Miller to SVP of Engineering and Technology. He will be responsible for scaling engineering to support the company's accelerated growth and increasing enterprise adoption, maintaining product quality and platform reliability, and positioning engineering for AI.

Miller has more than 25 years of experience scaling global SaaS R&D organizations across product, engineering, security, IT, and support, with deep experience in both cloud and self-hosted/on-premises deployment models. He has a proven track record of leading R&D in PE-backed and high-growth environments, including periods of rapid scaling, M&A integration, and operational transformation.

"Identity has become mission-critical infrastructure, and AI is raising the stakes even higher — every new agent, every new surface, every new enterprise customer is a harder identity problem than the one before," says CEO Brian Bell. "We're scaling to meet that demand, and that starts with the engineering organization. Jamey has done this before: built and scaled R&D through high-growth, high-complexity environments. That's exactly what we need right now."

Most recently, Miller served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at global enterprise SaaS company Confience, where he improved delivery predictability and platform security while integrating the acquisition of Brazilian software firm LabSoft. Earlier, as EVP of R&D and Operations at Convercent, he helped guide the company to its acquisition by OneTrust, then went on to serve as VP of R&D Operations there, driving scale and cost efficiencies across a 400-person R&D organization.

"Identity is becoming more challenging as AI applications, autonomous agents, and the rising security expectations of enterprise customers continue to reshape what authentication and authorization need to accomplish. FusionAuth is perfectly built for this environment and I look forward to successfully leading the company's engineering team into its next chapter," said Miller.

Miller holds an MBA from the University of Portland, a M.S. in Marketing from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Colorado State University.

About FusionAuth

FusionAuth gives organizations complete control over their identity infrastructure — without compromise. It supports every authentication method users need, including passwordless, MFA, SSO, OAuth, and more with enterprise-grade security, full data ownership, and pricing that's predictable as companies scale. It can be deployed in FusionAuth's cloud or the organizations, on-prem, or anywhere in between. From PwC and NRG Energy to Bilt, DataStax and Little Caesars, thousands of organizations globally trust FusionAuth to secure millions of users without sacrificing control, compliance, or cost clarity. For more information about FusionAuth, visit https://fusionauth.io/.

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SOURCE FusionAuth