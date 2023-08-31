FusionEdge Solutions: A Joint Venture Between TechSur Solutions and REI Systems

News provided by

REI Systems

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSur Solutions and REI Systems are thrilled to announce the formation of FusionEdge Solutions, a Joint Venture created to support their recent, SBA-approved Mentor-Protege Agreement. The partnership leverages the core competencies of both companies, providing comprehensive technology-driven solutions to the Public Sector.

Rupinder Yadav, President of TechSur Solutions, shares her vision for the JV, stating, "TechSur Solutions has always been committed to providing our clients with advanced technical solutions and emerging technologies. In joining forces with REI Systems, we're combining our industry-leading expertise with their proven track record of successful government IT implementations. FusionEdge Solutions will be a catalyst for change, driving the digital transformation that government entities need in this rapidly evolving tech landscape."

REI Systems CEO, Shyam Salona states, "REI Systems has a long-standing history of supporting government agencies with robust, large-scale IT solutions. This partnership with TechSur Solutions, culminating in the creation of FusionEdge Solutions, opens new avenues for innovation and enhanced service delivery. We are excited to embark on this journey and are confident that our combined strengths will provide unparalleled value to our clients."

FusionEdge Solutions will deliver a wide range of services as a Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), 8(a) business, Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) across Civilian, Defense, and Health sectors. This union extends the collective experience of two trusted Government Contractors in delivering innovative solutions across the federal government, including agencies such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The JV can bring new levels of operational maturity through meticulously strategized and impactful digital transformation strategies.

As the Mentor Company, REI Systems brings to this JV its strength in designing and implementing modernized enterprise architecture, systems integration, and agile-based software development and maintenance. TechSur Solutions ensures that the technology is not just powerful, but user centric. As the companies move forward together, they remain committed to developing technology in the public sector that helps improves the lives of people.

For more information about FusionEdge Solutions, please visit: https://fusionedge.solutions

About TechSur Solutions

TechSur Solutions is an Emerging Technologies & Digital Transformation company serving Federal Enterprise customers since 2016. TechSur delivers IT Services for Mission Platform Engineering (DevSecOps, Data Analytics, Cloud-Native Application Development), Hyper-Automation (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation), and Multi-Channel Digital Engagement (Website Design & Development, Strategic Communications). For more information, please visit: https://techsur.solutions/

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com

Media Contact

TechSur Solutions
Jen Falcone
[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems

SOURCE REI Systems

Also from this source

REI-Supported FDA Project Wins 2023 AFCEA Innovate IT Award

Washington Post Names REI Systems as a Top Workplace for the Seventh Time

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.