FusionEdge Solutions to Modernize and Support U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Unified Registration and Listing System (FURLS)

STERLING, Va., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionEdge Solutions, a joint venture between REI Systems and TechSur Solutions, has been awarded a $16 million contract to support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Unified Registration and Listing System (FURLS). This award advances FDA's critical mission to protect and promote public health by ensuring that the systems responsible for product registration, compliance, and regulatory oversight remain secure, reliable, and responsive. Through this contract, FusionEdge will provide comprehensive operations and maintenance, modernization, cybersecurity, release management, and help desk support to strengthen the platform that underpins essential regulatory and public health functions.

FURLS is a mission-critical enterprise platform that enables FDA to carry out essential registration, listing, export certification, compliance, and authentication functions across multiple Centers and programs. Operating 24x7x365, the system serves thousands of industry users and plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation's food and medical product supply chains.

"Our team is honored to support FDA in strengthening a platform that directly impacts public health and safety," said Rupinder Yadav, President of TechSur Solutions. "TechSur brings a proven track record of driving digital transformation across government agencies, delivering secure, scalable, and high-performing solutions in complex regulatory environments. Through FusionEdge, we will apply our expertise in agile delivery, cloud-native modernization, and cybersecurity to enhance FURLS' resiliency and ensure it continues to evolve with FDA's mission needs."

FusionEdge combines deep experience in FISMA High environments, agile methodologies, and enterprise system sustainment to enhance system resiliency, drive innovation and cost efficiencies, and ensure FURLS remains secure and scalable amid evolving regulatory requirements.

"REI Systems has supported FDA modernization initiatives for more than five years, helping transform legacy systems into secure, user-centered, cloud-enabled platforms," said Shyam Salona, co-founder and CEO of REI Systems. "We understand FDA's mission, its regulatory landscape, and the importance of uninterrupted system performance. Through FusionEdge, we are building on that foundation to further modernize FURLS and deliver lasting mission impact for FDA and the public it serves."

About FusionEdge Solutions

FusionEdge Solutions is a joint venture between TechSur Solutions and REI Systems, uniting TechSur's dynamic agility with REI's decades of federal experience. Together, we deliver end-to-end digital transformation services, including software development, IT modernization, cloud migration, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and advanced data analytics. From reimagining legacy architectures to building next-generation digital infrastructure, FusionEdge is equipped to manage large-scale projects that help government agencies achieve mission-critical objectives with speed, efficiency, and measurable impact. Learn more at https://fusionedge.solutions.

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SOURCE REI Systems