FusionIQ Adds Alternative Investments to Digital Workstation

WOBURN, Mass., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leading investment research and technology provider, today announced the addition of more than 30 alternative investment products to its workstation through an integration with Galaxy Plus. Alongside equities and fixed income products, FusionIQ customers can now analyze and invest in a variety of alternative investment strategies.

Recent macroeconomic and industry events have highlighted important consideration for investors into alternative investments. Powered by Galaxy Plus' suite of managed account solutions, qualified investors have access to alternative investment advisors in a highly liquid process and with minimums as low as $50,000. Included are high levels of manager transparency such as due diligence reports, daily data on exposure and attribution analysis, daily performance reporting and more.

"Today's financial services firms need a digital solution that can hold a portfolio of diverse asset classes in one location," said Mark Healy, CEO of FusionIQ. "Our partnership with Galaxy Plus allows us to expand our workstation into alternative investments and meet the growing demand for these investments, all while being able to maintain the assets inside of a traditional portfolio. This is a game changer for firms looking to gain the best technology and offering for investors in a meaningful digital experience."

FusionIQ's workstation provides an automated and paperless back-office solution with a fully digital investment platform. By pairing a traditional advisor-driven experience with the convenience of a digital investment platform, investors can manage portfolios – including retirement, individual, joint, custodial, institutional and trust accounts – through a self-directed or digital advisor experience.

"By providing access to these funds in a very streamlined, digitized manner, we're able to remove a lot of the friction that comes with private investments," commented David Young, president of Galaxy Plus. "This integration creates an incredible distribution opportunity for the fund managers we partner with. We're looking forward to introducing them to the growing number of investors on FusionIQ's platform."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software–as-a-service (SaaS) organization, that offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

About New Hyde Park Alternative Funds, LLC

New Hyde Park Alternatives is the sponsor of the Galaxy Plus and Galaxy Plus Hedge managed account platforms, providing fund managers and investors an institutional level managed account experience in alternative assets. New Hyde Park also offers a white-labeled dedicated managed account solution for institutional asset managers. For more information on Galaxy Plus, please visit www.galaxyplus.io.

CONTACT:

Andrew Jennings

[email protected]

SOURCE FusionIQ

Related Links

http://www.fusioniq.io

