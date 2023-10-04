FusionIQ Attains Coveted SOC 2 Compliance, Bolstering Leadership in Wealthtech Platform Cybersecurity

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced the attainment of System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type I certification. The milestone underscores FusionIQ's unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence and solidifies its leadership position among wealthtech firms.

Achieving SOC 2 Compliance signifies yet another important step in the company's digital wealth journey. FusionIQ's dedication to safeguarding client information through stringent data security measures and practices has been at the forefront of its mission for wealth management. The certification follows a rigorous companywide process that includes personnel references, cybersecurity training, and examinations, reflecting the meticulous effort invested by the FusionIQ team.

Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer at FusionIQ, said, "With cybersecurity at the core of everything we do, becoming SOC 2 compliant reflects not only our commitment to deliver peace-of-mind security for our clients, but to be a leader among digital wealth management platform providers. Creating finTAMP – the first true digital turnkey asset management program – means we need to set the standard for digital TAMPs by placing information security at the top of the agenda with advanced data security systems and protocols, protecting clients from fraud and data leakage."

Placing cybersecurity front and center

SOC 2 Compliance is a critical component of modern business operations, addressing the growing threat landscape of data breaches and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Data breaches in the United States saw a 42% increase in 2022, measured by the number of Americans affected, according to Identity Theft Resource Center's Data Breach Report.

FusionIQ is boosting the level of resources available for clients in the area of cybersecurity. The firm recently appointed John Messinger as Information Security Officer (ISO). Mr. Messinger leads cybersecurity for FusionIQ, making the wealthtech provider a leader with regard to dedicated cybersecurity personnel. He holds a master's degree in cybersecurity technology and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Mr. Messinger also has multiple certifications in cloud security and cybersecurity.

John Kimbro, Chief Technology Officer at FusionIQ, said, "We are proud to have John Messinger on our team. John's distinguished career and extensive experience in cybersecurity further solidifies FusionIQ's commitment to providing top-tier security protocols and protecting our clients' valuable information. Together with our SOC 2 Type I Compliance, FusionIQ remains dedicated to delivering the highest levels of security and service to our clients."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

