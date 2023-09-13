FusionIQ Expands into Canada With All-In-One Platform for Digital Wealth Management

U.S. wealthtech's entry into Canadian market addresses need for versatile wealth management platform

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced its expansion into the Canadian market. As a firm with a deep understanding of the unique nuances of the Canadian financial landscape, FusionIQ is poised to transform Canadian wealth management with its innovative FusionIQ One platform, while opening doors for Canadian firms to deliver unparalleled digital experiences to advisors and their clients.

"Our Canadian expansion marks a new era in our digital wealth journey, as we bring our award-winning platform to Canada," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "With a dedicated Canadian website (ca.fusioniq.io), and a team of highly experienced executives who understand both the U.S. and Canadian markets, our all-in-one platform will meet the evolving needs of more portfolio managers and investment dealers through four easy-to-activate modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, finTAMP, and Digital Model Marketplace. Our knowledge of the Canadian market positions us for sustainable growth, and to capitalize on the incredible opportunities available."

FusionIQ has been eyeing the Canadian market for several years, and the timing is now ideal to introduce its all-in-one platform that gives financial advisors and institutions an easy on-ramp to digital wealth. The FusionIQ One Digital Advice module is hybrid and can be client-driven, rep-assisted, or advisor-led. The platform's Self-Directed Investing module can open up new revenue streams for firms, and the Digital Model Marketplace module opens up a new distribution channel for fund managers. The finTAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Program) with advanced portfolio management tools provides wealth managers with a white-label solution, delivering true end-to-end workflows and multi-custodial data feeds to give Canadian firms access to this groundbreaking digital asset management program.

FusionIQ One's multi-custodian and multilingual structure aligns perfectly with the Canadian market's diverse needs. This flexibility ensures that FusionIQ is well-suited to address the specific requirements of Canadian financial firms. Helping oversee the implementation of FusionIQ One in Canada is a dedicated Canadian team, led by Howard Atkinson, CFA, Head of Business Development for FusionIQ Canada. Mr. Atkinson brings more than 30 years of industry experience. Mr. Healy also has experience in the Canadian market and understands both the nuances of the market, the necessity of a tailored approach for wealthtech success, and the remarkable opportunity for growth.

"We believe that FusionIQ's innovative platform will transform the way Canadian firms empower the advisor-client relationship," said Mr. Atkinson. "The integration of digital workflows and process automations will enable Canadian firms to not only grow but also compete effectively in the global market. We are excited about this expansion, a significant milestone for FusionIQ, and a major step for Canadian advisors whose needs have gone unaddressed by other wealthtech firms."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

