Futura at Nona Cove Opens with Wellness-Centered Living in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FUTURA Development Company (FUTURA) is pleased to announce the opening of Lake Nona's highly anticipated luxury apartment community. Professionally managed by Greystar, FUTURA at Nona Cove Apartments welcomed its first residents on November 22, 2025.

Futura at Nona Cove is now open and welcoming residents.

"We are delighted to extend an invitation to residents to join us here at FUTURA at Nona Cove," expressed Reinerio Faife, Owner and Founder of FUTURA. "We have meticulously crafted a residential community that promotes sustainable living practices centered around amenities designed to empower a centrally integrated wellness to encourage residents to adopt a healthier outdoor lifestyle."

This FUTURA-branded community was conceived to promote movement, mindfulness, and a profound connection with self and nature. Residents will enjoy tranquil outdoor courtyard areas, a meditation fountain sculpture, connected by an open breezeway featuring a signature green wall that embodies this uniquely positioned wellness-centric lifestyle. The wellness center encompasses an indoor-outdoor yoga and Pilates studio with on-demand classes, a fitness center equipped with cardio and weights that overlook a three-lane lap pool, all by glass walls to maintain visual continuity. Select first-floor apartment homes provide direct access to all amenity areas, including the wellness center and a resort-style pool deck area. Additionally, a scenic fitness trail encircles the community's lake.

FUTURA at Nona Cove also provides a range of amenities that residents will appreciate, including a clubhouse featuring a clubroom, shared workspaces, with resort-style resident bar and lounge, equipped with a state-of-the-art media wall, billiards table, and fireplace. The 5-story building offers large double pane glass windows and a secure parking structure with floor-level access and EV charging. Additional amenities include:

Oversized Storage Units

Rideshare Pick-up/Drop-off Area

Luxor Package Locker System with Refrigeration

Infinity Edge Pool and Wood Deck and Lounge Furniture

Pool-side Culinary Bar Lounge with TV and BBQ Grills

Oversized Waterfront Dog Park with Two Separate Off-leash Areas

Pet Spa with Grooming Stations

Futura at Nona Cove's 260 apartment residences were designed to create open and airy floor plans that evoke a contemporary coastal nautical aesthetic. These spaces were created to maximize usability, with oversized outdoor patios or balconies, framed by expansive picture windows to promote natural light and fresh air. Residences also feature:

Smart Entry Access System

Modern Theme Dual-Tone Cabinets and Quartz Countertops

Premium Hardwood-Inspired Flooring

Expansive Multi-Functional Kitchen Islands, Pantries and Storage Areas

ENERGY STAR ® Certified Appliances

Certified Appliances Full-Size Washers & Dryers

Designer Themed Lighting Package with Pendant Lighting

Multipurpose Dens

Luxurious Standalone Showers and Garden Tubs

Oversized Closet Spaces with Double Shelving

The community is located within the Nona Cove Lifestyle mixed-use Center providing pedestrian access to multiple luxurious retail services and restaurants. An Extra Space-branded air-conditioned self-storage facility with 969 storage units within a fortified four-story 122,000 sq. ft. building.

FUTURA at Nona Cove is as a proud member of Tavistock's Lake Nona, a master-planned community renowned for its dynamic fusion of innovation, wellness, and culture. Lake Nona's Medical City anchors a vibrant array of ever-growing arts and cultural attractions, entertainment venues, dining establishments, shopping centers, hotels, event spaces, and recreational amenities.

The community is strategically situated adjacent to Narcoossee Road and widening Boggy Creek Road, providing residents with multiple access routes to essential amenities. The forthcoming expansion of Osceola Parkway, featuring on-off ramps just north of Nona Cove, will further enhance connectivity to facilitate smoother commutes and expediting access to Orlando International Airport, State Road 417, downtown Lake Nona, the Amazon distribution center, and numerous other Orlando-area attractions.

For further information or to schedule a tour, kindly visit futuranonacove.com or contact 972-853-4920.

About FUTURA

FUTURA, a private real estate investment company and developer, is committed to creating uniquely situated mixed-use communities centered around long-term sustainable design and financing principles. Established in October 2008 at the onset of the Great Recession, FUTURA was founded by Reinerio Faife, a prominent master builder-architect and business-oriented real estate developer. Faife established FUTURA driven by his faith and personal experiences empowered by rigorous academic training programs at the University of Florida and Harvard, with a crucial professional experience working for leading privately and publicly held owner, developer, operators, all serving as precursors to his ongoing and highly successful 26-year real estate investment and development career.

Mr. Faife has demonstrated the ability to anticipate market demand factors essential for structuring, prioritizing, and optimizing the decision-making process necessary for visualizing and executing the creation and completion of sustainable and consequently profitable communities. These communities will continue to benefit all neighborhoods it builds into and stakeholders, further empowering the company's growth potential by expanding its long-term investment mindset and sustainability models.

SOURCE Greystar