Future Enters Cannabis Business: "Evol" Brand Arriving May 2023 With Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo has partnered with 2-time GRAMMY winner Future for Evol, Future's new line of THC, CBD, and Delta 8/9, launching May 2023 in California.

MIAMI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma HoldCo, the global branding and licensing company behind the nation's fastest-growing cannabis brands, announced today its partnership with 2x Grammy Award-winning artist Future to launch Evol, Future's line of THC, CBD, and Delta 8/9, launching May 2023 in California.

"As an artist, I strive to enlighten the world with different perspectives and experiences, whether through my lyrics, live performances, or other creative endeavors. With Carma HoldCo, I can apply that creativity to build a new cannabis lifestyle brand that resonates within my community and delivers a high-quality product to my fans and a much wider audience," said Future.

"Future is one of this generation's most prolific, influential artists," said Carma HoldCo Chairman Chad Bronstein. "His drive, creativity, and vision, in partnership with Carma HoldCo, will create experiences that will inspire consumers and further establish us as the new global leader in branding and licensing."

Learn more about Evol by Future at: www.evolbyfuture.com

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. creates iconic global brands through licensing. Carma is behind Future's "Evol," Mike Tyson's "TYSON 2.0," Ric Flair's "Ric Flair Drip," and others. Distribution of Carma HoldCo's products spans 75,000 retailers across 40 states and 17 countries worldwide.

For more information on Carma HoldCo, visit: www.carmahold.com

About Future

Future is a 2x GRAMMY award-winning artist with more than 30 billion streams known for his distinct vocal delivery, melodic, genre-bending sound, and prolific output, whose catalog includes nine studio albums, one compilation album, one collaborative album, 24 mixtapes, and 117 singles, including 61 as a featured artist, over his 12-year career. Future has over 95 million RIAA-certified units, one of the highest in the Recording Industry Association's 65-year history.

