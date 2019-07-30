Future FinTech adopts QRO anti-counterfeit code on its Hedetang brand products

XI'AN, China, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products, today announces that it has adopted the QRO anti-counterfeiting code to all products under the Company's Hedetang brand. Hedetang products are currently sold on the Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a blockchain-based shopping platform owned and managed by FTFT and its wholly-owned subsidiary Chain Cloud Mall Network Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

The Company's Hedetang brand has multiple product lines, including fruit and vegetable meal replacement powder, healthy enzyme drinks made from high-quality seasonal fruits, etc.

By adopting the QRO anti-counterfeit code technology, each Hedetang product will be issued an unalterable anti-counterfeit code that records every event or transaction on a distributed ledger, which makes the whole process from manufacturing to delivering traceable. By scanning the code, customers can see all the information, including product, sales, transportation etc., about the product and verify the authenticity of the product. After successful verification, customers will receive an authentication certificate issued by company and extra credit points which provide them discounts when they buy Hedetang products from the CCM next time.

"After years of development, Hedetang brand has been recognized as one of China's Top 10 Assured Food Brands at 2018 China Food Industry Development Forum and deeply trusted by consumers. We believe that the adoption of QRO anti-counterfeit code on our Hedetang brand product can strengthen this trust and will attract more customers. We are committed to providing our customers with products that are healthy, delicious and safe in the future." said Mr. YongkeXue, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future FinTech.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks, and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

