Future Focused: Revolutionary New Fitness Line, Awards & Memorable Moments at Le-Vel's Annual Convention

Global nutritional powerhouse unveils four game-changing products and sets its sights to continue dominating the industry at THRIVEpalooza 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana

FRISCO, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel's highly anticipated annual event, THRIVEpalooza, returned to New Orleans for another unforgettable experience from April 18-20, 2024 at the Hilton Riverside. With a full schedule of incredible parties and monumental announcements, this year's THRIVEpalooza exceeded all expectations and left attendees inspired, motivated, and ready to conquer their goals.

Global nutritional powerhouse is future focused at THRIVEpalooza 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana

The festivities kicked off with a bang at the Millionaire Award Recipient Dinner, where Le-Vel celebrated the remarkable achievements of its Millionaire Award Recipients and honored new inductees. This exclusive dinner honored the dedication and hard work of these top Brand Promoters, highlighting their incredible success stories and contributions to the community.

The excitement continued with Breakout Training Sessions including sessions from Le-Vel Promoters and powerful, world renowned speakers: Jera Bean, Charles Clark, Brandon Biskie, Todd Speciale, and Twany Beckham.

Followed by the Mardi Gras Masquerade Welcome Party Friday evening, featuring a live concert by the Party Crashers. Attendees donned their finest masquerade attire and danced the night away to live music, enjoying the vibrant energy of New Orleans' legendary nightlife.

Kicking off the main event on Saturday, Le-Vel corporate team members, Cliff Gallagher, Vice President of Operations and Field Integration, Jayson Jorgensen, Vice President of Strategy & Growth, and Chante' Markus, Senior Manager of Social Media & Marketing, acted as the masters of ceremonies for an action-packed day of awards, giveaways, and updates including a powerful keynote speech from Travis Mills, a retired US Army Staff Sergeant, Motivational Speaker, Actor, Bestselling Author & Advocate for Veterans and Amputees.

Saturday's main stage presentation was a highlight of the event, with discussions surrounding the future and going forward. Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Camper, shared insights and strategies for success, inspiring attendees to reach new heights in their personal and professional lives.

One of the most anticipated announcements at THRIVEpalooza was the unveiling of the new PRO Line , featuring four innovative fitness products designed to support every aspect of the fitness journey from start to finish. From THRIVE PRO O2 Capsules , premium oxygen capsules, to THRIVE PRO Sculpt , a tasty pre-workout drink, to THRIVE PRO Vanilla shake mix , a post-workout recovery protein shake, and THRIVE PRO Gummies , game-changing creatine gummies - the PRO Line offers cutting-edge solutions for fitness enthusiasts looking to optimize their performance and results.

The excitement continued with the announcement of the Ultimate THRIVER Season 5 winners, where a total of $250,000 was awarded, recognizing individuals who achieved outstanding results and transformations through the THRIVE Experience. These inspiring stories served as a testament to the truly life-changing impact THRIVE products hold.

VIP attendees were treated to an exclusive Speakeasy Soiree at Generations Hall, where they enjoyed an evening of luxury and sophistication in the heart of New Orleans. The event featured music, delicious bites, and dancing, providing a memorable experience for all.

In addition to the new product launches and awards ceremonies, THRIVEpalooza also featured the unveiling of an updated compensation plan, offering even more opportunities for success and advancement within the Le-Vel community. Attendees also had the chance to win exciting giveaways and prizes throughout the event, adding to the excitement and camaraderie of the weekend.

THRIVEpalooza 2024 was truly a celebration of health, wellness, and success, bringing together hundreds of passionate individuals from around the world to connect, learn, and THRIVE together. As Brand Promoters departed New Orleans, they left with renewed inspiration and determination.

"Reflecting on our remarkable journey thus far, I'm filled with gratitude for the incredible strides we've made together. As we stand on the threshold of the future, I am energized by the boundless possibilities that lie ahead. With unwavering determination and a shared vision, we embark on this next chapter, ready to conquer new horizons and continue turning our dreams into reality," said Le-Vel Founder & CEO, Jason Camper.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands

Media Contact: Chante' Sanders [email protected]

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands