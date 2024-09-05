Future Motion Launches the New Onewheel Pint S, a Tuned-Up Version of its Smallest Board with a Burly All-Terrain Tire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion Inc., the maker of Onewheel , the iconic, self-balancing single-wheel electric board that uses sensors to maintain rider balance and stability, is pleased to announce the launch of the latest addition to its popular Pint lineup: the Onewheel Pint S . The announcement was made public this morning in a launch video .

The new Onewheel Pint S is a tuned-up version of the company's smallest board with a burly all-terrain tire. Post this Introducing Pint S: Tuned and Treaded The New Onewheel Pint S

The Pint S takes the compact design of Onewheel's most popular Pint X board and supercharges it with major firmware and hardware upgrades with advanced features for unmatched versatility. This includes an all-new performance-treaded tire and a larger platform with flared footpads to offer greater stability for new riders, combined with increased power and off-road capabilities for those looking to get more adventurous on their rides. It is available at Onewheel.com for immediate shipping and starts at $1,400.

"Our Pint and Pint X board models have become extremely popular for convenient urban micromobility. But once riders are hooked on the feeling they get from their board, many start looking for more ways to incorporate it into their lives. So we figured, why not make the most badass version of that board possible, versatile enough to suit beginners, casual riders, and those ready for more adventurous rides," said Kyle Doerksen, CEO of Future Motion and inventor of Onewheel. "We took inspiration from the souped-up hatchback cars of the world. There's something super fun and exciting about compact vehicles that also offer performance capabilities that pack a serious punch."

Pint S Hardware Upgrades:

Extended Range: Up to 20 miles per charge

Flared Footpads: Larger surface area and ergonomic curved design to offer increased stability while accommodating larger feet and riders ($190)

Maghandle Pro: Magnetic stowable handle, rubber-coated for increased carrying comfort ($70)

Performance Pint Tire: Factory-upgraded treaded tire for a smooth and forgiving ride on all terrains and a soft sidewall for passive stability ($120)

Pint S Firmware Upgrades (will soon also be available for existing Pint X owners):

Higher Top Speed : Maximum speed increased by two miles per hour (mph) to reach 20 mph for ideal cruising speed

: Maximum speed increased by two miles per hour (mph) to reach 20 mph for ideal cruising speed Custom Shaping: New custom ride setting options via the Onewheel mobile app

Increased Power: Increased power for improved acceleration and braking to give riders more confidence both on and off-road

Includes the latest Haptic Buzz safety feature that gives riders an auditory and tactile warning so that they can both hear and feel important safety alerts

Since its first Onewheel launched in 2014, the company's product lineup has grown to include a range of models, including the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with its unique performance capabilities and features.

"This is the board you want to start your Onewheel journey on," said Jack Mudd, Director of Marketing. "It's got the power, the wider footpads give you a nice stable platform, the tire is super forgiving, and at $1,400, it's an unbelievable value. It'll put a big grin on your face real quick."

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel.com , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing.com .

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.