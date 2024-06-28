Future Motion Launches the Onewheel Rally Edition, Its Most Advanced Trail-Ready Board, and Lowers the Price of the Base S-Series Model

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion Inc., the maker of Onewheel , is excited to announce the launch of the new Onewheel GT S-Series Rally Edition , the company's best performance board to date. It comes fully loaded with a factory-upgraded 6-inch motor hub to increase tire volume for a smoother ride on rough terrain, a performance-oriented tire, and a stand-out new feature: Recurve Rails.

Recurve Rails, developed in collaboration with the Onewheel Factory Pro Team, utilize a new asymmetric rail geometry to offer improved control and leverage without sacrificing clearance to handle the most rugged terrain and the steepest gradients.

Onewheel is the iconic, self-balancing single-wheel electric board that uses sensors to maintain balance and stability. Riders control speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions.

"The Original GT S-Series has earned its place in the hearts of Onewheel enthusiasts ready to take their ride to the next level with its power, speed, and torque to conquer anything you throw at it. The Onewheel GT S-Series with Recurve Rails now sets an even higher standard for comfort and control," said Kyle Doerksen, Future Motion CEO and the inventor of Onewheel. "It's been super impressive to see how it's enabled our Factory Team Riders to crush mountain bike terrain and single track trails with ease, and I can't wait to see how it pushes riding progression forward."

The new GT S-Series Rally Edition is priced at $3,500 and will be the first board to ship from the factory with asymmetric rails. A version of the GT S-Series with Recurve Rails and the standard 6.5" motor hub will be available for $3,200. For existing GT S-Series owners, Future Motion is offering a factory service replacement to upgrade their boards with Recurve Rails for $450, including shipping and installation.

In addition to the Rally Edition launch, Future Motion is also pleased to announce a $300 price reduction on the original GT S-Series, which is now available for $2,900.

"Early in S-Series production, we were shipping parts next-day air to our factory to get boards built in time to keep pace with demand," said Director of Marketing Jack Mudd. "Now that we've got the S-Series in mass production, we're able to pass some savings along to our riders. It's the dream riding experience and was worth every penny at $3,200, and now at $2,900, it's even greater value."

Since its first Onewheel launched in 2014, the company's product lineup has grown to include a range of models, including the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with its unique performance capabilities and features.

Order the new Onewheel GT S-Series Rally Edition

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel.com , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing.com .

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.