Future Restaurant Leaders Fuel Their Career Dreams With $1M in National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Scholarships

News provided by

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

31 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

2023 scholarships support post-secondary students charting a path toward restaurant and hospitality careers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 300 students at 139 colleges and universities, studying everything from computer science to supply chain management, the restaurant and hospitality industry provides a multitude of career opportunities. They were selected to receive scholarships to support their goals – part of $1 million awarded annually by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF).

Continue Reading

The class of 2023 NRAEF scholars are finding exciting ways to meld their interests with their personal experience in the foodservice industry. Ninety-eight  percent of the recipients – who range from 17 to 66 years old – have already worked in a restaurant. They are pursuing a range of studies – including culinary arts, tourism and hospitality management, human resources , and computer science –  showcasing the myriad careers that exist in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

"I am pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer science with a keen focus on supply chain tech," says Izuchukwu Mba, a student at Talladega College who was awarded the David R. Parsley Supply Chain Scholarship. "My long-term goal is to pursue a master's degree in supply chain technology and build software solutions that address critical challenges in the food industry's supply chain network."

An ambitious group of students, this year's scholarship recipients also represent the increasing diversity of the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry, with nearly 47 percent self-identifying as a member of a community of color and more than 6 in 10 self-identifying as female. Sixteen percent self-report a disability and 33 percent say they are the first generation in their families to pursue post-secondary education. Meet the 2023 class of NRAEF scholarship recipients here.

"I'm blown away by the talent, ambition, and drive of this year's NRAEF scholars," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "Our industry is in great hands in the years ahead. We remain deeply grateful for the partnership of so many donors across the industry, who generously support the NRAEF scholarship program and its goal to feed the dreams of tomorrow's industry talent."

The NRAEF's 2023 round of scholarships are funded by its generous partners, including:

  • Burger King Foundation
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers
  • Gay Holden-Petrini, in memory of Glenn Petrini
  • George Hoffman
  • Hormel
  • Joe Fassler Memorial Fund
  • The J.M. Smucker Company
  • Julie Flik Memorial Fund
  • PepsiCo
  • Rachael Ray's Yum-O! Organization
  • Ray Morgan & Shelby Steele
  • Rich Family Foundation
  • Women's Foodservice Forum

Over the last 36 years, the NRAEF has awarded more than more than 5,500 scholarships valued at approximately $26 million. Awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used towards tuition and fees, books, room and board, as well as other school-related expenses. Learn more at ChooseRestaurants.org/scholarships. 

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF):  
As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org. Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2022 Annual Impact Report.  

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

Also from this source

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and Alaska Job Corps Pilot Restaurant and Hospitality Technical Training

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and Alaska Job Corps Pilot Restaurant and Hospitality Technical Training

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) today announced a partnership with Alaska Job Corps Center to develop and pilot...
National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Receives $12.2 Million Contract to Strengthen, Grow, and Diversify Hospitality Industry Apprenticeship

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Receives $12.2 Million Contract to Strengthen, Grow, and Diversify Hospitality Industry Apprenticeship

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) has been awarded a five-year $12.2 million contract by the U.S. Department of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.