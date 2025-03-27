FutureDial Partners with SB Frameworks to Drive Mobile Refurbishment Automation in Japan

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the global leader in connected device data sanitization, functional testing, and refurbishment automation, is proud to announce a strategic, multi-year partnership with SB Frameworks (SBF) Japan, a group company of SoftBank Corp., one of Japan's most prestigious and innovative wireless operators. This collaboration will transform the second-hand mobile device market in Japan, setting a new benchmark for quality, efficiency, and automation in mobile refurbishment.

As Japan continues to lead the way in technological advancements, SBF is pioneering the future of mobile refurbishment by leveraging FutureDial's industry-leading automation solutions. This partnership serves as a foundational step in SB Frameworks' long-term vision to automate and scale mobile device renewal operations, ensuring premium quality, data security, and efficiency in the second-hand mobile market.

FutureDial: The Preferred Automation Partner for SB Frameworks

SB Frameworks, as an integral part of SoftBank's extensive mobile ecosystem, has set forth an ambitious roadmap to modernize and scale mobile refurbishment operations. By partnering with FutureDial, the global leader in automation solutions for mobile device logistics, SBF is taking decisive steps toward an automated future, laying the foundation for long-term growth.

Why FutureDial?

SB Frameworks selected FutureDial based on:

Industry Leadership & Proven Expertise – Over two decades of experience delivering best-in-class automation solutions for the mobile device supply chain.

– Over two decades of experience delivering best-in-class automation solutions for the mobile device supply chain. Modular & Scalable Automation – A stepwise approach allowing SBF to progressively integrate automation for seamless adoption and long-term success.

– A stepwise approach allowing SBF to progressively integrate automation for seamless adoption and long-term success. Comprehensive Mobile Refurbishment Solutions – Covering everything from data erasure and diagnostics to functional testing and cosmetic inspection.

– Covering everything from data erasure and diagnostics to functional testing and cosmetic inspection. Commitment to Knowledge Transfer & Long-Term Success – FutureDial is dedicating significant resources to ensure SBF's internal teams gain expertise, experience, and the capability to scale operations efficiently.

A Broad, Multi-Phase Partnership for the Future

This partnership is designed as a multi-year initiative, with multiple phases aimed at progressively automating and refining SBF's mobile refurbishment processes. The initial focus will be on optimizing core operations, such as:

Automated Data Erasure & Security Compliance – Ensuring all personal data is fully removed from devices, adhering to Japan's stringent privacy standards.

– Ensuring all personal data is fully removed from devices, adhering to stringent privacy standards. Advanced Functional Testing & Cosmetic Inspection – Implementing AI-driven diagnostics to enhance the grading and performance assessment of pre-owned devices.

– Implementing AI-driven diagnostics to enhance the grading and performance assessment of pre-owned devices. Automated Receiving & Processing Solutions – Exploring next-generation automation for inbound device logistics, inventory management, and repair workflows.

"This partnership is a game-changer," said Hiroyuki Arai, President and Representative Director at FutureDial. "SB Frameworks has a clear vision for automation, and FutureDial is honored to support them in executing a multi-year, multi-phase transformation that will set new industry standards in Japan."

Hiro Watanuki, SB Frameworks' President & CEO, echoed this sentiment: "Partnering with FutureDial aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy to enhance efficiency and drive automation across SB Frameworks' mobile refurbishment ecosystem. We see this as a critical step in elevating our operations and reinforcing SBF's leadership in the mobile sector."

Looking Ahead: A Partnership Built for the Future

The FutureDial-SBF collaboration is just the beginning. As the partnership progresses, FutureDial will continue to introduce new automation solutions, integrate advanced AI-driven technologies, and optimize mobile device processing at scale.

More details on this initiative will be revealed in the coming months as FutureDial and SBF continue to lead the charge in automation and innovation.

About FutureDial

FutureDial is the leading provider of automation solutions for mobile device processing, diagnostics, and refurbishment, helping businesses streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency across the reverse logistics and circular economy. FutureDial's AI-powered, modular automation solutions are used by mobile carriers, device resellers, and logistics companies worldwide.

About SB Frameworks

SB Frameworks (SBF) is a group company of SoftBank Corp., focused on mobile device refurbishment, logistics, and technology-driven solutions. As an innovator in Japan's mobile industry, SBF is committed to advancing automation, sustainability, and operational excellence in the mobile device lifecycle.

