Futuresource Consulting and BCC Research to Merge in New Era for the Research Companies

BOSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based market research consultancy Futuresource Consulting and Boston-based market research firm BCC Research have today announced a strategic merger of the two companies. The move will lay the foundations for an era of expansion and technological innovation, with a long-term plan laid out to maximise growth.

Futuresource Consulting Logo

"There are strong synergies between BCC Research and Futuresource Consulting which can now be fully realised. The brands share complementary research offerings and together can provide our clients with a greater depth and breadth of research," says Craig Ive, Interim CEO and portfolio manager of the two companies. "Futuresource has leading technology expertise, while BCC's strengths lie in the life sciences. These two distinct industries are increasingly interacting with and informing one another, creating opportunities for more robust and expansive research."

Projected Timelines

The formal process of the merger began in February 2024, with a targeted completion date of April 2024. Both companies will retain their respective brand identities while sitting collectively under a new name.

"The unification of BCC Research and Futuresource Consulting is an extremely positive step. We will simplify and streamline operational efficiencies, allowing both businesses to run together seamlessly. By uniting the two brands, we are better positioned to get ahead of the rapid technological evolutions close on the horizon," says Ive. "Both companies can grow together with a stronger foundation."

Vision and Benefits

The early seeds of the merger are already bearing fruit, with new business projects secured which combine Futuresource's unique consumer research with BCC's robust sector expertise.

Other key areas set to benefit from the merger include:

Enhanced product and service offerings: Thanks to BCC and Futuresource's complementary research offerings, clients can expect a broader range of services covering more industries.

Thanks to BCC and Futuresource's complementary research offerings, clients can expect a broader range of services covering more industries. Renewed commitment to client success: The merger will reinforce both companies' commitment to outstanding customer experiences. A newly created Customer Success Team will focus on building strong relationships with clients while providing a space to share regular feedback.

The merger will reinforce both companies' commitment to outstanding customer experiences. A newly created Customer Success Team will focus on building strong relationships with clients while providing a space to share regular feedback. Streamlined processes: Operating systems and processes will be transformed and simplified to streamline and supercharge efficiencies. This will combat delays, enable smoother transactions, and improve the customer journey.

Operating systems and processes will be transformed and simplified to streamline and supercharge efficiencies. This will combat delays, enable smoother transactions, and improve the customer journey. Technological innovation: With combined resources and expertise, the merged companies can better leverage cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive continuous improvement.

With combined resources and expertise, the merged companies can better leverage cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive continuous improvement. Expanded reach: The move will expand the global footprint of both companies, with the unified entity now having combined offices across the UK, USA , and India . This will bring them closer to international clients and strengthen their foothold globally.

Temporary Impact

"With formal processes still in motion, some services may experience temporary disruption," says Ive. "We aim to make the transition as smooth as possible to keep this to a minimum. With completion set to formalise in the coming weeks, clients can expect the full strength of our operations to be restored shortly."

Any individual questions or concerns can be directed to Craig Ive, Interim CEO, at [email protected].

A Bright Future

"We plan to push both companies to the forefront of technological and cultural innovation, all the while providing greater value to clients," says Ive. "Numerous new offerings will allow clients to access research in an engaging, interactive, and highly digestible format. Details of a new virtual community form part of our ambitious growth plans.

"The two companies share 85 years of collective experience, which puts us in a very privileged position to move towards a value-based business model. We plan to implement a new advisory service to provide the depth and personalisation that clients are increasingly seeking. Moreover, the creation of the new virtual community for our clients and analysts will give us a unique offering within the multi-billion-dollar market research industry."

For more information about the newly merged company, please contact Craig Ive or Olivia Lowden at [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities through detailed market research reports. Their core mission is to drive future businesses and markets, and with an extensive 50-year history, they are trusted by leading organizations worldwide to provide vital insights that empower them to make confident, forward-looking decisions.

About Futuresource Consulting

Futuresource Consulting is a market research consulting firm with a rich 30-year history. The firm provides a range of specialist intelligence reports and ongoing personal debriefs alongside bespoke consumer and end user research. Futuresource prides itself on delivering fact-based insights and market forecasts on a global scale to support confident business decision-making.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374699/Futuresource_Consulting_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC