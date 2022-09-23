FutureVault Completes Consecutive SOC 2 Type II Examination with Top Global Auditor Ernst & Young

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureVault, an award-winning, industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions pioneering the Personal Life Management Vault™, successfully completes its second consecutive SOC 2 Type II examination, earning a SOC 2 Type II report issued by the global auditor Ernst & Young.

SOC 2 Type II is a robust certification within the Service Organization Control protocol, covering daily operations, ensuring that organizations adhere to and comply with leading information security policies and compliance standards for managing enterprise and client data.

FutureVault's successful completion, of SOC 2 Type I in 2020, and now consecutive SOC 2 Type II certifications in 2021 and 2022 demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to industry best-practices. The newly issued report for the examination period of August 01 2021 through to July 31 2022, validates the maturity, strength, and robustness of FutureVault's internal information security, compliance, and technology protocols. Additionally, the SOC 2 Type II report reflects FutureVault's ongoing commitment to best-in-class information security and document management for financial services organizations, professional service providers, and their clients.

While best practices are recommended for organizations undergoing the Service Organization Control examinations, most organizations opt to bypass the initial pre-assessment stage. Organizations like FutureVault that demonstrate best practices are considered the gold standard when it comes to securely protecting enterprise and client data.

"The successful completion of our consecutive SOC 2 Type II examination is an incredible milestone for the FutureVault team and speaks to the maturity of our internal procedures and importantly, our ongoing commitment to information security," commented FutureVault's Chief Technology Officer, Luke Kyleman.

"This milestone is indicative of the commitment we've set forth to provide our partners, customers, and their clients with world-class security and compliance policies to store, manage, and protect their information," added Nevin Markwart, Chief Information Security Officer at FutureVault.

Supporting evidence and documentation provided by FutureVault during the SOC 2 Type II examination were stored, delivered, and accessed within the company's corporate FutureVault product, where auditors were provisioned secure trusted access to folders and documents being requested. By conducting the examination within FutureVault, both parties streamlined accessing and requesting critical documents, saving significant time and money by eliminating back-and-forth manual exchanges of documentation.

The ability to perform and streamline audit assessments within FutureVault's secure digital vault platform demonstrates the maturity of the company's technology and information security protocols.

About FutureVault Inc.

FutureVault is a market-leading provider of secure document exchange and Personal Life Management Digital Vault solutions purpose-built for financial services and wealth management. FutureVault's innovative, multi-tiered platform enables firms, advisors, and households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver documents and statements, meet information security and compliance requirements, and drive material operational efficiencies across front, middle, and back-office functions through automated workflows and integrations. FutureVault is recognized as a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider.

