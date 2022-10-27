FUTURISTIC GLAMOUR MEETS BOLD MINIMALISM WITH H&M STUDIO A/W’22 COLLECTION

Collection launches today exclusively on HM.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the Space Age, the Studio A/W'22 collection aims to blur the lines between reality and fantasy. With a bold color palette and streamlined silhouettes, gravity-defying fabrics and cutting-edge accessories, the collection offers a futuristic take on minimalism. The H&M Studio A/W'22 collection will be available online at hm.com beginning today, October 27th.

H&M Studio A/W'22 collection campaign is an immersive journey through different worlds, blurring the lines between digital and physical dimensions to optimistic effect. The campaign stars siblings Georgia and Joel Palmer, London-based queer creatives who work across the worlds of fashion, music, and the arts.

The collection was celebrated with an intimate dinner in New York attended by Charli XCX, Laura Harrier, Chase Sui Wonders, Georgia and Joel Palmer, and friends of the brand.

Key pieces in the collection feature a fuchsia anorak, a strong-shouldered chocolate double-breasted overcoat and an electric-turquoise maxi fleece which create an eye-catching take on cold-weather classics. An oversized blazer meets flared pants and a versatile tailored skirt for a modern take on workwear. A silver sequin dress and metallic matching shirt and trouser set embody futuristic glamour. Collection accessories include thigh-high boots, a hot-pink padded clutch bag, Sci-Fi inspired sunglasses, and a braided rhinestone necklace.

"How to dress for the future? That was the question the H&M Studio team was asking for autumn, as we discussed mankind's inspiring missions to space. We came up with sharp, minimalist silhouettes that feel confidence-boosting thanks to bold, brave shots of color – we wanted our customers to dare to dream," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

"With a moodboard filled with images of space, the design team thought about what to take on an intergalactic trip. We decided on a mix of practical pieces mixed with fabulous items. The silver co-ordinating set is my favourite look, but I'd wear the silver trousers with the padded grey T-shirt and the rhinestone necklace – it's the perfect alternative to a party dress," says Linda Wikell, concept designer for H&M Studio.

About H&M Studio

H&M Studio is H&M's most directional, fashion-forward offering. Developed by an in-house design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier, the limited-edition collections are unveiled biannually.

