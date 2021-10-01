FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Joins Meals on Wheels America's Momentum Circle

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL is proud to announce their commitment to Meals on Wheels America's newly established Momentum Circle. Over the past year FYZICAL has stepped up its efforts to support those hit hardest by COVID-19 and is proud to join forces with Meals on Wheels America to support our nation's vulnerable seniors who have been most brutally impacted by the pandemic.

Donors to the Momentum Circle pledge an annual contribution, providing Meals on Wheels America with the infrastructure, innovative research, programming and critical resources necessary to support the Meals on Wheels network.

"Even before COVID-19 emerged as a worldwide threat, nearly 10 million seniors in America struggled with hunger, 8 million lived in isolation and more than 7 million had incomes below the poverty line," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. "Now is not the time to lose momentum, so we are extremely grateful to FYZICAL for its commitment to help us ensure our senior neighbors are always safe, cared for and never feel alone."

While the rest of the country re-emerges from COVID lockdowns and restrictions, the demands from the pandemic have not subsided for homebound seniors and the local programs that serve them.

As of November 2020, nearly 9 out of 10 (86%) local Meals on Wheels programs report there is still unmet need in their communities. And even more troubling, 62% can't sustain their current clients without increased financial support.

"It's an honor to continue our partnership with Meals on Wheels America," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "October 1st begins National Physical Therapy Month and at FYZICAL, one of our core values is being altruistic. To our FYZICAL Family, being truly altruistic means that our service to our local communities does not stop at our clinic walls and it is not limited to one month or day of service. Partnering with Meals on Wheels America means that we can continue to help and serve our most at-risk seniors within our communities across the country."

