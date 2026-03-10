Fziomed Announces Clinical Results from Level I Study Evaluating Oxiplex Absorbable Gel for Spine Surgery

Clinical study demonstrates Oxiplex reduces leg pain and neurological symptoms following lumbar spine surgery.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fziomed, Inc. ("Fziomed" or the "Company"), a recognized global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention with the best-in-class synthetic, absorbable gel technology platform, today announced results from a prospective, randomized, double-blinded, multi-center clinical study demonstrating that Oxiplex® intraoperative gel improves pain and neurological outcomes for patients with severe leg and back pain when used as an adjuvant during lumbar spine surgery.

The study, published this month in Spine (Volume 51, Issue 6), evaluated 134 patients undergoing surgery for lumbar disc herniation. Patients receiving Oxiplex in addition to surgery experienced higher rates of substantial and complete leg pain relief, as well as neurological symptom improvement, compared with patients who underwent surgery alone. No differences in safety or adverse events were observed between the two groups.

"Patients who present with both severe leg pain and significant back pain are historically more difficult to treat surgically," said Kee Kim, MD, study co-author and Chief of Spinal Neurosurgery at UC Davis Health (Sacramento, CA). "This study shows that adding Oxiplex at the time of surgery can meaningfully increase the likelihood of achieving greater pain relief and reducing residual neurological symptoms in this challenging patient population."

Fziomed's Oxiplex is a safe, easy-to-use, absorbable, clear gel applied directly to nerves and surrounding tissues during surgery immediately prior to closure. In spine surgery, Oxiplex acts as a temporary physical barrier between adjacent tissues and has been shown in multiple peer-reviewed publications to reduce postoperative leg pain and neurological symptoms. Oxiplex gel has been available outside the United States since 2002 and has been used in more than 800,000 spine procedures worldwide for postoperative adhesion prevention.

"These results reinforce the importance of addressing the inflammatory microenvironment immediately following lumbar spine surgery," said Stephanie Cortese, Senior Vice President of Science and Technology at Fziomed. "By reducing nerve exposure to early inflammatory mediators, Oxiplex has the potential to improve longer-term outcomes for patients who might otherwise experience persistent residual pain despite a technically successful surgery."

These findings build on prior U.S. and international studies evaluating Oxiplex as an adjunct in spine surgery and further validate the role of Fziomed's dual-polymer gel technology in improving patient outcomes while maintaining a strong safety profile.

About Fziomed, Inc.

Pioneering biomaterials since 1996, Fziomed is a recognized global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention focused on addressing an unmet clinical need in spine, tendon, nerve, abdominal, pelvic, and intrauterine procedures. Fziomed develops, manufactures, and commercializes best-in-class surgical biomaterials used by clinicians to Preserve Surgical ExcellenceSM and improve patient outcomes.

Fziomed is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California for the past three consecutive years.

Visit fziomed.com to learn more about Fziomed and our industry-leading products.

