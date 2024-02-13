G-FORM® SIGNS PROFESSIONAL LACROSSE PLAYER, TUCKER DORDEVIC, LAUNCHING ALL-NEW GFX800 CHEST PROTECTOR

13 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announced today its official protection sponsorship with professional lacrosse player, Tucker Dordevic, with the launch of the all-new GFX800 Lacrosse Shoulder Liner. Together, G-Form and Dordevic will bring the GFX800 to lacrosse as the thinnest NOCSAE-Certified chest protector for protection against Commotio Cordis.
"When looking for a protection sponsor, I wanted to partner with a brand that had a mission and product that I truly believed in," shared Dordevic, "G-Form has the best protection on the market, and I am stoked to help spread awareness to lacrosse players of all ages and levels." Dordevic will be seen wearing G-Form's GFX800 Shoulder Liner and Elbow Guards while playing for the Maryland Whipsnakes in the PLL this spring.
The GFX800's chest plate uses RE ZRO technology, meeting the necessary NOCSAE ND200 certification against Commotio Cordis; a life-threatening heart condition caused by blunt impact to the chest. The shoulders and back of the GFX800 feature G-Form's patented SmartFlex technology for additional low-profile, body-mapped protection, providing mobility for athletes to play with distraction-free confidence.
"After being named PLL Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-Pro, Tucker's tenacity is the epitome of G-Form's 'Go Next Level' mantra," said Steven David, G-Form's Vice President of Global Marketing, "We are thrilled to have Tucker represent the evolution of G-Form lacrosse."
The GFX800 Lacrosse Shoulder Liner is available for purchase on g-form.com and through select sporting goods retailers. G-Form's 2024 lacrosse line also includes all-new Youth Unhinged arm guards, along with existing Adult Unhinged arm and elbow guards, which are all lightweight, body-mapped, and machine washable using SmartFlex technology.
ABOUT G-FORM
G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including lacrosse, bike, baseball, fastpitch, soccer, and military. Learn more about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.
ABOUT RE ZRO
RE ZRO®, a brand-new impact protection company, has created the world's first 100% recyclable and fully biodegradable body armor, offering consumers the highest possible level of safety with minimal harm to the environment. *Full details of RE ZRO's biodegradability can be found at www.re-zro.com/terms
SOURCE G-Form LLC
