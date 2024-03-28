G FUEL AND GEARBOX CELEBRATE GAMING LEGEND DUKE NUKEM WITH LIMITED-EDITION ENERGY DRINK

Hail to the King, Baby! G FUEL Ego Boost Energy Formula is Now Available at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL and Gearbox Entertainment Company celebrate gaming icon Duke Nukem with Ego Boost, a new zero-sugar Energy Formula now available at GFUEL.com . Fans can purchase the cherry, orange, and pomegranate flavor as a 40-serving standalone powder Tub as well as a limited-edition Collector's Box, which includes an exclusive Shaker Cup and other Duke Nukem collectibles. G FUEL also produced a special video series to accompany the launch of Ego Boost, starring influencer Logan Chitwood as Duke Nukem and narration provided by Jon St. John — the original Duke Nukem voice actor! WATCH HERE .

"G FUEL always aims to give our fans a competitive edge in whatever they do, and you won't find a video game character that defines 'edge' quite like Duke Nukem," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "We matched Duke's in-your-face personality with a delicious, new flavor combination that's as refreshingly bold as he is."

For three decades, Duke Nukem has captivated gaming audiences with his unique blend of adult humor and explosive action. Now, fans can toast to the boomstick-toting, alien-blasting "King of the World" with a deliciously "groovy" blend of fruit flavors, all while getting the energy and focus they need to help them max out their own ego meter just like Duke. Well … almost like Duke.

Each G FUEL x Duke Nukem Ego Boost Collector's Box ($39.99) includes a 40-serving Tub of Ego Boost, a unique 20 oz Duke-approved atomic bomb-shaped Shaker Cup, and an exclusive set of Duke Nukem x G FUEL stickers. Ego Boost Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Duke helped revolutionize the first-person shooter genre in the 1990s, and he's a character gamers around the world continue to connect with. Partnering with G FUEL helps us bring him to life and build on that connection in a whole new way," said Gearbox Chief Business Officer, Sean Haran.

Come get some! Fans can get ahold of G FUEL's Duke Nukem-inspired Ego Boost collection now, exclusively at GFUEL.com !

