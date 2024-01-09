G Mining Ventures Announces Graduation to the TSX

TSXV: GMIN

OTCQX: GMINF

BROSSARD, QC, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation" or "us") (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the listing of its common shares (the "common shares") on the TSX. The common shares will begin trading on the TSX effective market open on January 11, 2024, and will continue to trade under its current stock symbol "GMIN".

In conjunction with the graduation of GMIN to the TSX, the common shares will be voluntarily delisted from, and will no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), effective prior to commencement of trading on the TSX. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Since GMIN's reorganization in Q4-2020, the GMIN team has sought to uphold the highest level of corporate governance and transparency standards while acquiring, financing and building its Tocantinzinho Gold Project. This major milestone of graduating from the TSXV to the TSX main board is a testament to our team's integrity and the sustainability of our business. As a significant marketplace for capital and premier exchange for resource-focused companies, the TSX will provide the platform to increase our capital markets visibility, enhance our reputation, and should ultimately increase the common shares' liquidity. This will allow us to attract new investors, grow our business, and continue building long term value for our shareholders."

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective State of Pará, Brazil.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the listing and commencement of trading of the common shares on the TSX; (ii) the Corporation attracting new investors, growing its business and continuing to build value for its shareholders; and (iii) more generally, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the contents of the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, TSX will help the Corporation increasing its capital markets visibility, enhancing its reputation and increasing the liquidity of its common shares.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2023, for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp