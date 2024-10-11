G Mining Ventures Appoints Naguib Sawiris to its Board of Directors

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) announced today that it has appointed Naguib Sawiris, founder of the La Mancha group ("La Mancha"), to its Board of Directors, effective October 11, 2024.

"We welcome Naguib to the G Mining Ventures board," said Louis Gignac Sr., GMIN's Chairman of the Board, "Naguib's extensive experience supporting growing companies, in telecom, real estate and more notably in the mining sector, spans many decades. His role as strategic investor has helped create billions of dollars in shareholder value, and his on-going support of GMIN's vision and strategy has been instrumental in transforming GMIN from explorer-developer to an Americas-focused gold producer. He has an impressive track record of identifying investment opportunities, prioritizing proactive sustainability initiatives, and advising growing businesses. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Naguib in this new role as a fellow Board director."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Sawiris, Mr. Karim Nasr has ceased his role as the La Mancha representative on the GMIN Board. The GMIN Board of Directors will consist of 10 members.

Louis Gignac Sr. continued, "GMIN has benefitted from Karim's guidance stemming from his strong business acumen garnered in building strong and sustainable businesses in the telecom and mining industries. We thank Karim for his leadership and service over the past two years."

Mr. Sawiris is a manager of La Mancha Holding Sàrl, which he took private in 2012 with the vision to bring operational efficiency and ambition to a sector dominated by smaller junior companies. In 2015, he took the strategic decision to vend in La Mancha's key publicly listed stakes into two regionally focused junior miners, Evolution Mining and Endeavour Mining, resulting in La Mancha becoming the largest shareholder in each of these companies. In the years that followed, Mr. Sawiris used his Board positions and La Mancha's capital to support each of these companies, supporting the establishment of two multi-billion dollar mid-tier mining companies. Since 2021, La Mancha operates a Luxembourg-based fund, La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, which focuses on the precious and energy transition metals sectors.

In addition to his role at La Mancha, Mr. Sawiris holds several board positions, including Executive Chairman of Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. and Chairman of Ora Developers.

He holds a diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a master's in Technical Administration from the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH). He is also the recipient of numerous honorary degrees, industry awards and civic honours, including the Honor of Commander of the "Légion d'Honneur" (the highest award given by the French Republic for outstanding services rendered to France). In 2011, Mr. Sawiris was awarded the Honor of Commander of the Order of the "Stella della Solidarieta Italiana" (Star of Italian Solidarity).

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold

About La Mancha and La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp

La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (the "Fund") is a Luxembourg-based deep value fund focused on investments in the precious and energy transition metals space. The Fund's general partner is La Mancha Capital Management GP S.à r.l. which has delegated investment management over La Mancha's investments to NS Partners S.A., which has further delegated La Mancha's portfolio management to La Mancha Resource Capital LLP. La Mancha Resource Capital LLP is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 978592).

For further information please visit: https://lamancharesourcecapital.com

Additional Information

For further information on La Mancha please visit the website at https://lamancharesourcecapital.com/

