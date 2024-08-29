G Mining Ventures Publishes 2023 ESG Report

TSX: GMIN

OTCQX: GMINF

All amounts are in USD unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, QC, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is proud to announce the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The ESG Report provides transparency and outlines progress on the Corporation's key ESG accomplishments in 2023, as well as goals and key initiatives for the coming year. In 2023, GMIN completed several number of milestones, including the signing of a renewable power purchase agreement for the Corporation's flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project ("TZ" or the "Project") in the State of Pará, Brazil, as well as the early completion and commissioning of the 193-km power line. Data used in this ESG report are from TZ, from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am proud to present our 2023 ESG Report, which reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible mining practices and sustainable development. Our commitment to sustainable excellence is inherent in every aspect of our operations and I deeply value the contributions of our team and partners, recognizing each step towards sustainability as a significant milestone in our collective journey. Our 2023 ESG Report builds upon GMIN's environmental, social and governance initiatives and outlines clear actionable objectives for the future."

GMIN's 2023 ESG Report details the progress achieved by the Corporation during calendar year 2023, which include the following highlights:

Environmental:

Biodiversity : 18 hectares reforested – above target set in 2022 – committing to flora and fauna rescue-relocation and preservation operations to minimize the impact of vegetation suppression;

: 18 hectares reforested – above target set in 2022 – committing to flora and fauna rescue-relocation and preservation operations to minimize the impact of vegetation suppression; Powerline Construction : 193-km powerline constructed (started in 2022) to connect TZ to the national grid, which is primarily supplied by clean renewable energy sources. It will lower CO₂ emissions associated with gold production from TZ; and

: 193-km powerline constructed (started in 2022) to connect TZ to the national grid, which is primarily supplied by clean renewable energy sources. It will lower CO₂ emissions associated with gold production from TZ; and Water Use and Waste Management: In 2023, the organization's total water consumption was 17,955 m³ versus total freshwater captured at TZ of 66,160 m 3. In addition, a significant portion of waste generated during the project implementation is directed towards recycling, with 74% of project-generated waste during the year being recycled.

Social:

Health and Safety: 4,141,200 person-hours worked project to date, and 0 lost time incident reached in 2023;

4,141,200 person-hours worked project to date, and 0 lost time incident reached in 2023; Diversity and Inclusion: At the end of 2023, female representation within GMIN stood at 43%, 22% and 11% in executive positions, at the board level and in the total workforce, respectively;

At the end of 2023, female representation within GMIN stood at 43%, 22% and 11% in executive positions, at the board level and in the total workforce, respectively; Community Relations: $492,000 in contributions made to community social programs and the creation of a committee to analyze social programs and investments in environmental and social initiatives; and

in contributions made to community social programs and the creation of a committee to analyze social programs and investments in environmental and social initiatives; and Social and Economic Development: 57% of the workforce came from local communities, with 95% of the workforce consisting of Brazilian employees. Also, in 2023, 25% of the project supplies came from suppliers within the state of Pará.

Governance:

Business Ethic and Transparency: GMIN has successfully implemented a Reporting Channel accessible through the Relationship Portal. This platform serves as a conduit for feedback, suggestions, complaints, and reports from both communities and employees. Also, to promote awareness about the Reporting Channel, GMIN has developed promotional materials and conducted training sessions for employees and outsourced workers.

GMIN has successfully implemented a Reporting Channel accessible through the Relationship Portal. This platform serves as a conduit for feedback, suggestions, complaints, and reports from both communities and employees. Also, to promote awareness about the Reporting Channel, GMIN has developed promotional materials and conducted training sessions for employees and outsourced workers. Compliance and Regulation: GMIN implemented a legal requirements management tool for TZ, named Ius Natura. This system operates using all current Brazilian legislation which is continuously updated to ensure compliance in the Corporation's operations.

2024 ESG Commitments

GMIN continues to strive to meet and/or surpass past achievements. Select 2024 objectives include:

Doubling reforestation efforts targeting 36 ha.;

Maintaining commitment and track record of zero harm to people;

Increasing the proportion of women in the workforce;

Human rights awareness training and education;

Elevating local supplier development; and

Achieving 70% of Towards Sustainable Mining Standards.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Project in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

To access the full 2023 ESG Report and learn more about GMIN's commitment to sustainability, please visit www.gmin.gold.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the successful implementation of sustainable practices and the integration of ESG considerations in operations, (ii) the minimization of water consumption and of vegetation suppression impacts as well as the lowering of CO 2 emissions from gold production, and (iii) the direction of waste generated towards recycling and, more generally, the quoted comments of the Chief Executive Officer as well as the contents of the above sections entitled "2024 ESG Commitments" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the Corporation will achieve all its ESG objectives as outlined in this release, (ii) the Corporation will bring the TZ Project into commercial production, and (iii) the Corporation will use TZ as the flagship asset to grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2024, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

