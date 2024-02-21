G Mining Ventures Recognized as Top 10 in Mining by 2024 TSX Venture 50™

TSX: GMIN

BROSSARD, QC, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN " or the "Corporation " or "we") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) as a 2024 Top 50 Company, ranking top 10 within the mining sector.

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading value. GMIN's common shares migrated from the TSXV to the TSX on January 11, 2024.

"We are thrilled to be ranked as a Top 50 company by the TSX group, in recognition of the GMIN team's value creation for our fellow stakeholders. As our flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project is now 76% complete, I look forward to leading our team to achieve commercial production in the second half of 2024. We look to continue to grow GMIN into the next leading intermediate gold producer, using Tocantinzinho as a cornerstone asset." stated Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Virtual Site Tour and Feasibility Study Presentation

Updated satellite imagery and 360 photography showing the site progress is available through the corporate presentation at: https://vrify.com/decks/14338. A 3D presentation of the Project Feasibility Study is available at: Feasibility Study 3D VRIFY Presentation. Both presentations can be accessed by visiting GMIN's website at https://www.gminingventures.com.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective State of Pará, Brazil.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those featured in (i) the comments quoted from GMIN's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"); and (ii) more generally, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.". The virtual tour and the project feasibility study presentations, in respect of which hyperlinks are provided, may contain forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the CEO's comments as well as the contents of the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, GMIN will (i) bring its Tocantinzinho Project to commercial production in the second half of 2024, or at all, and (ii) grow into the next leading intermediate gold producer .

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2023, for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

