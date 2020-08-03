G-SHOCK And DRAGON BALL Z Join Forces For Limited-Edition Timepiece

Based on the GA110, which features a large watch case with a 3D presence, the new GA110JDB-1A4 uses bold color and design to celebrate the collaboration with the timeless Japanese anime series. The orange body and watch bands are covered in Dragon Ball illustrations and graphic elements, including scenes of training and growth for the main character, Son Goku. The dial and logo are enhanced with gold accents and other elements of the show are reflected in the inset dial including a four-star ball motif in the nine o'clock position, symbolizing the seven dragon balls, and a "Z" motif in the three o'clock position. The Dragon Ball Z logo is circumscribed on the case back and featured on the special package.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The GA110JDB-1A4 comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Magnetic Resistance

Auto LED/Flash Alert

World Time (29 Time Zones/48 Cities +UTC)

4 Daily Alarms & 1 Snooze Alarm

1/1000 th Sec. Stopwatch (100Hr) w/ Speed Indicator (Max 1998unit/H)

Sec. Stopwatch (100Hr) w/ Speed Indicator (Max 1998unit/H) Countdown Timer (24Hr)

12/24 Hr. Formats

Full Auto-Calendar (to year 2099)

Mute Function

The GA110JDB-1A4 will retail for $250, and will be available for purchase starting August 22 at select G-SHOCK retailers, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z is an adventure story involving the quest to find the seven dragon balls. Whoever finds all seven can have any wish granted. The series focuses in the journey of the main character, Son Goku, as he makes friends and protects the world from evil forces, all while constantly striving to become a better, stronger version of himself.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

