G-Shock And New Era Unveil Limited-edition Timepiece

The elements of New Era are captured in the form of a gold flag at the 3 o'clock position in conjunction with an engraved gold IP case back and special package featuring the inscriptions "100," 1920-2020," which pay homage to the brand's storied history. Upholding the distinctive design of the G-SHOCK GM110, the custom timepiece boasts a dark gray metal-forged and polished IP bezel enriched with gold lettering matching its gold and black analog-digital dial.

The new GM110NE-1A comes with two interchangeable bands including a black cloth band lined with green on the underside, a nod to the sought after 59FIFTY cap, gold buckle and band keepers and sporting the embroidered New Era flag on the strap, and a sleek gold-specked black urethane band with a branded stainless-steel keeper in gold.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The limited-edition GM110NE-1A comes with additional G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Magnetic Resistance

Super Illuminator Auto LED Light

3-year battery

5 Multi-Function Alarms with 1 Snooze Alarm

World Time (31 Time Zones + UTC / 48 Cities)

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

Countdown Timer (1Sec., 24Hr)

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The GM110NE-1A will retail for $340 and will be available for purchase this November at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About New Era

New Era Cap Co. Inc. is an international lifestyle brand with an authentic sports heritage that dates back over 90 years. Best known for being the official on-field cap for Major League Baseball and the National Football League, New Era Cap is the brand of choice not only for its headwear collection, but also for its accessories and apparel lines for men, women and youth. The brand is worn as a symbol of self-expression by athletes, artists and some of the most interesting people around the globe. New Era Cap encourages people to truly express their personal style and individuality through its products. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and operates facilities in Canada, Europe, Brazil, Japan, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.neweracap.com

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

