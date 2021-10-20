G-SHOCK Expands MUDMASTER Series With Innovative Thinner Forged Carbon Models

Utilizing a new forged carbon bezel and a carbon core guard structure case, the GWG2000 lineup is designed with increased durability in stronger and lighter cases. The forged carbon bezels are formed by kneading finely crushed carbon fiber into resin and then heat-pressing the resin into a mold. This process makes it possible to produce strong and lightweight parts with complex shapes to reinforce the MUDMASTER's structure.

The new timepieces maintain the MUDMASTER's signature dust and mud-proof structure with a new mud-resistant button structure that combines a stainless-steel button pipe and a silicon buffer to add toughness that will withstand long-term use.

In addition to a textured band that resembles the non-slip grip of heavy machinery and knurled buttons for improved operation, the three new timepieces are offered in unique and appealing colorways that are both practical and powerful. The GWG2000-1A1 sports a black resin band with a stainless-steel bezel, while the GWG2000-1A3 has an olive-green resin band with a stainless-steel bezel, and the GWG2000-1A5 features a khaki colored resin band with a black stainless-steel bezel.

Function-wise, these models are equipped with Tough Solar, Multi-Band 6 atomic timekeeping, and triple sensor technology for measurement of bearing information, barometric pressure and altitude, and temperature. Additional features were incorporated to enhance readability, including large numeral hour markers, arrow-shaped extra-thick hands, double LED light illumination, and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

As part of the release G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

Each new timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK's technical features including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Full Auto LED (Dual)

Daily Alarms

1/100th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

1/1th Sec. Timer ( 60m )

) Full Auto Calendar

World Time (29TZ, 29Cities+UTC)

The new MUDMASTER series, GWG2000, will retail for $800 and be available for purchase in November at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

