G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW REWARDS PROGRAM JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Nov. 22, 2023

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new loyalty program - G-SHOCK Rewards. Launching ahead of the holiday season, the exciting points program is designed to reward valued customers for their continued support and dedication to the G-SHOCK brand.

G-SHOCK Rewards offers a seamless and exciting way for customers to earn points with qualified purchases of the brand's iconic watches all year round. These points can be redeemed for exclusive, limited-edition G-SHOCK merchandise.

G-SHOCK Points Program
"We are excited to introduce G-SHOCK Rewards as a token of appreciation for our loyal customers who have made G-SHOCK the iconic brand it is today," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President, Casio Timepiece Division. "This program serves as an expression of gratitude to our loyal community, offering not only tangible rewards for their unwavering support but also enriching their overall G-SHOCK experience with exclusive perks and benefits."

With the program's launch, Casio ID customers can now earn points corresponding to a point value for each qualified purchase, providing an extra layer of excitement for those choosing the toughest watches on the market. For every dollar spent, customers earn points at a one-to-one ratio, up to a maximum of 1,000 points per qualified watch purchase.

These earned points unlock a world of exclusive rewards, ranging from G-SHOCK exclusive apparel and collector items that embody the G-SHOCK ethos. G-SHOCK Rewards members also benefit from private promotions, ensuring they enjoy exclusive offers and early access to the latest releases, positioning them at the forefront of innovation. The program's simplicity is a key feature and the user-friendly online portal ensures a hassle-free experience in managing accumulated points.

To join G-SHOCK Rewards, customers can visit casio.com/us/rewards/ and sign up for a free account. Once enrolled, members will start earning points immediately with their G-SHOCK purchases. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

