G-SHOCK INTRODUCES TRIO OF NEW MUDMAN TIMEPIECES

The Collection Features Slimmer Profiles and Enhanced Readability for Improved User Experience

DOVER, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. unveils the latest addition to its esteemed Master of G Series, the new MUDMAN designed to endure the most extreme conditions. From rescue missions to challenging wilderness survival, the GW9500 sets a new benchmark in durability and functionality. Featuring three colorways in a slimmer profile and improved readability, these timepieces offer enhanced comfort and utility for professionals in demanding environments.

GW9500

Inspired by specialized gear built for the harshest conditions, the watches showcase a solid and rugged design that combines strength, slimness, and ease of use. By utilizing cutting-edge glass-cutting techniques and a new glass adhesion method, the bezel height has been reduced, while the Carbon Core Guard structure ensures exceptional rigidity, resulting in a more compact form.

Notably, the Duplex LCD which is a dual-layer LCD significantly reduces bulk while delivering improved functionality. The overall case thickness measures an impressive 14.8 mm, even with the inclusion of Triple Sensor technology and a dual-layer LCD – a first for G-SHOCK timepieces. With its multi-component protector and independent front button, the MUDMAN exudes a heightened sense of toughness.

The GW9500 collection also retains its mud-resistant construction, equipped with gasket fittings and cylindrical stainless-steel parts to protect the front and three direct sensor buttons. Engraved on the case back is the iconic MUDMAN mole character in its newly updated design to embody the spirit of the series and symbolize the watch's resilience and ruggedness. Its dynamic updated design represents the new evolution of the MUDMAN line, paying homage to its enduring legacy.

G-SHOCK's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in the new case, bezel, and soft urethane band, crafted with bio-based resins sourced from renewable organic resources, such as castor oil plants and corn. By utilizing these materials, G-SHOCK aims to reduce its environmental impact and promote a more sustainable future.

Equipped with the renowned Triple Sensor technology, the MUDMAN offers a digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer to accurately sense and monitor natural changes. This comprehensive suite of features further enhances the watch's functionality, making it an indispensable tool in survival situations.

The new timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

Dust and Mud-Resistant Structure

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Tough Solar

Multiband 6 Radio-controlled

1/100-sec Stopwatch (24 Hr)

1-sec Countdown Timer (24 Hr)

5 Daily Alarms

Full-Auto LED Backlight (Super Illuminator)

World Time 31TZ, 48Cities+UTC

The G-SHOCK MUDMAN collection is available for purchase now with the GW9500-3, GW9500-1, and GW9500-1A4 each retailing for $380. The collection will be available for purchase starting August 2nd at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

