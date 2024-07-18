G-SHOCK LAUNCHES ITS FIFTH NASA-INSPIRED TIMEPIECE

Casio Celebrates 50 Years of Watchmaking and Debuts Limited Edition Timepiece

DOVER, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly announces the launch of the GW6900NASA241, a limited-edition timepiece inspired by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Marking Casio's 50th anniversary of watchmaking, this momentous timepiece celebrates the values of precision and exploration that define Casio and NASA.

As the fifth installment of Casio's NASA-themed timepieces, the GW6900NASA241 highlights both brands' groundbreaking achievements. The GW6900NASA241 commemorates Casio's five decades of historic watchmaking while showcasing its ongoing pursuit of innovation and discovery that align with NASA's mission. With space exploration relying on the principles of physics and mathematics, Casio's commitment to accurate timekeeping and advanced engineering mirrors NASA's ambitious endeavors.

Drawing inspiration from Casio's iconic calculators, the GW6900NASA241 seamlessly blends nostalgia with modern design. The text around the dial features red, yellow, and blue accents, reminiscent of the buttons on the classic calculators. This timepiece underscores Casio's rich history of innovation in electronics and its influence on contemporary watchmaking.

In a nod to the essential elements of space exploration and the G-SHOCK brand, the equations of "gravity" and "impact" are intricately incorporated into the caseback and EL backlight graphic of the GW6900NASA241. These elements symbolize the resilience and durability that G-SHOCK watches are renowned for, making them a perfect companion for adventurers and watch enthusiasts alike.

The timepiece is equipped with technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Tough Solar Power

Multi band 6 Atomic Timekeeping

World Time (38 Time Zones / 48 Cities + UTC)

Full Auto EL Backlight

1/100-sec Stopwatch (24 Hr.)

Countdown Timer (24 Hr.)

4 Daily alarms + 1 Snooze Alarm 12/24-Hr. Time Formats

The GW6900NASA241 is now available for contest sign-ups on gshock.com for $170. The contest will remain open until July 22nd and winners will be notified on July 23rd. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

