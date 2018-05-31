G-SHOCK Presents Latest Bluetooth Connected Timepieces At COUTURE Las Vegas 2018

"We are eager to make our return to COUTURE this year," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "The new models on display continue our path into connected technologies among the elevated G-SHOCK timepieces, while still incorporating the classic toughness and durability for which the brand is known."

Product highlights include:

G-SHOCK MT-G Connected

Part of G-SHOCK's MT-G luxury men's watch collection, known for its metal and resin layered band, the two latest timepieces feature a polished look complete with a redesigned core guard, box frame, 2.1mm slimmer case and a new band structure composed of rubber and metal parts. Available in a silver case with black and red accents (MTGB1000-1A) and a black case with red accents (MTGB1000B-1A), the timepieces also boast premium features such as G-SHOCK's Multi-Band 6 Technology, which provides accurate timekeeping virtually anywhere via radio signals from up to six different transmitters worldwide, a sapphire crystal to protect against scratching, as well as tough solar technology. The MTGB1000-1A and MTGB1000B-1A will retail for $800 USD and $900 USD respectively, and will be available for purchase beginning in July at standard G-SHOCK retailers.

G-SHOCK G-STEEL Connected Carbon Bezel

The latest addition to its refined G-STEEL line of men's watches, the GSTB100XA-1A, G-STEEL Connected Carbon Bezel timepiece comes outfitted in a black and silver colorway that features the brand's popular two-tone layered band in black and blue. This timepiece incorporates a layered carbon fiber bezel, sapphire crystal, and solar-powered charging capabilities. The GSTB100XA-1A will retail for $600 USD, and will be available for purchase beginning in July at standard G-SHOCK retailers.

Both the MT-G and G-STEEL Connected watches also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

water resistance and shock resistance Full auto double LED light

Neo-brite luminous hands

World time

Daily alarm

Stopwatch and countdown timer

12/24 hour format

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casiousa.com/home.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

