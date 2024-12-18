G-SHOCK Revitalizes Iconic Classics with the New Origin Revival DW5000R

Celebrating G-SHOCK's timeless legacy, the reimagined timepiece combines original designs with advanced technology

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce the release of the DW5000R-1A Origin Revival model - a tribute to G-SHOCK's revolutionary heritage and a bold leap forward in design and innovation.

The DW5000R-1A embodies the spirit of G-SHOCK's legacy, blending the groundbreaking structure, with the color and finish of the original DW5000, but now with the bezel and band being made of eco-friendly bio-based resin. A responsible reproduction of the original, it also keeps the solid stainless-steel case and screw-lock case back.

DW5000R

Sporting a sleek, timeless matte black, red, and white color palette, the DW5000R pays homage to the brand's traditional colorways, reinforcing its iconic status. This bold aesthetic complements the legendary construction, making the timepiece a cultural and technological milestone.

The timepiece that forever changed the watch industry with its signature rugged style and shock resistant structure. Staying true to the original face designs and core features, this reimagined model showcase G-SHOCK's evolution while honoring its legacy.

Blending G-SHOCK's signature durability with a range of versatile features the DW5000R offers the following features:

Shock-Resistant structure

200 Meter water resistance

Countdown timer

Stopwatch

Alarm(s)

LED Light(s)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

The DW5000R-1A Origin model will retail for $200. each at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about new releases and the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

