G-SHOCK Set To Release New Metal Covered Series For Women

The new models have the minimalist appeal the original metal bezel G-SHOCK collection is known for, and don eye-catching, liquid metallic textured bezels that are free from debossing. In addition, the models feature mineral glass, a clean digital display, and a resin band that upholds the luxurious elegance and functionality of the timepiece.

The new GMS5600 line-up comes in a choice of four color combinations, including two featuring rose gold bezels and two with reverse LCD displays. The GMS5600PG-1 features a finely brushed rose-gold metal bezel with black resin strap and reverse LCD while the GMS5600PG-4 features a rose gold metal bezel, blush resin band and matching LCD. The champagne, GMS5600G-7, highlights a gold metal bezel, white resin band and matching LCD, while the silver version, the GMS5600-1 sports a black resin band, matching reverse LCD for a sportier look.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new GMS5600PG-1 comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance

Shock resistance

2 Years Battery Life

EL backlight

Multi-Function Alarm

Flash Alert

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch

Sec. Stopwatch Countdown Timer

Full Auto Calendar

The GMS5600PG-1 will retail for $180 and will be available for purchase starting this September at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

www.casio.com

