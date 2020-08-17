G-SHOCK Unveils All-New, Upscale Men's G-STEEL Timepiece

The new G-STEEL model showcases the perfect combination of elevated strength and updated technical features with a Carbon Core Guard Structure comprised of a carbon fiber reinforced resin case and Tough Solar Power. The battery indicator at the 6 o'clock position, designed to evoke a brake disk, shows the remaining battery power by an arrow pointer and a curved red bar, providing visually interesting ways to check the battery charge level. In addition, large stainless-steel buttons and a thin case back contributes to the model's high-end look.

As for functions, in addition to automatic time adjustment via Bluetooth® when paired with G-SHOCK Connected App, the watch features world time setting for over 300 cities as well as various alarm and countdown timer settings, all easy to use. It is also equipped with other practical functions such as the Tough Solar, solar charging system developed by Casio, and a high-luminosity full auto double LED light. As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The GSTB300S-1A comes equipped with additional G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance

Shock resistance

Solar Powered

Hand Retract Function

Super Illuminator Double LED Light

World time (39 time zones + UTC)

1/1000 Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 Multi-Function Alarms

Full-auto calendar

The GSTB300S-1A will retail for $330 and will be available for purchase starting this September at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

