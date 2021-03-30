G-SHOCK Unveils First Ever Rose Gold Ion Plated Full Metal Timepiece

The newest model boasts an elegant, rose gold stainless steel case and band, while encompassing the look of the original G-SHOCK DW5000C with a classic square case shape and digital display. The GMWB5000GD-4 also features premium touches like a screw back with a diamond-like carbon finish for outstanding wear resistance.

In addition, the GMWB5000GD-4 also comes equipped with several of G-SHOCK's latest and most premium technical features, including Bluetooth Connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe. It also boasts a high contrast STN-LCD digital display that makes the watch easy to read from any angle, as well as Tough Solar Technology, making it capable of self-charging through low sun exposure.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The GMWB5000GD-4 also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Full Auto Super Illuminator LED Light

5 World Time (39 cities + UTC)

1/100 th Second Stopwatch

Second Stopwatch 5 Daily Alarms (1 Snooze Alarm)

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The GMWB5000GD-4 will retail for $600 and be available for purchase starting this April at select Jewelers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

