G-SHOCK Unveils Latest BABY-G Collaboration With Pokémon

Featuring the fan-favorite Pokémon, Pikachu, the new timepiece comes off the heels of a collaboration last year between the two brands in celebration of BABY-G's 25 th anniversary. This second collaboration introduces an analog-digital watch with an outdoor theme, representing the active image of the BABY-G brand. The entire BA110PKC-4A band showcases a camouflage pattern and female Pikachu with an endearing heart-shaped tail.

The Pikachu design is also infused with subtle details like the silhouette of the pink tail on the strap keeper and the Pikachu image etched on the case back. The hour and minute hands also evoke the face of Pikachu, a playful touch that will delight the wearer whenever they check the time.

As part of the release, BABY-G has unveiled a special landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be accessed here.

In addition to special packaging inspired by the iconic Poké Ball, the BA110PKC-4A also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant

100M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Super Illuminator LED Light

World Time (48 cities + UTC)

1/100 Second Stopwatch

5 Daily Alarms (with 1 Snooze Alarm)

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The BA110PKC-4A will retail for $150 and be available for purchase this February at select retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK Inc.

Pokémon is a registered trademark of Nintendo, Creatures Inc., and GAME FREAK Inc.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]chi.com

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

www.casio.com

