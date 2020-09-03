G-Shock Unveils New GRAVITYMASTER Timepiece For Aviation Professionals

The new GRB200 packs essential functions and all the accuracy and functionality required for flight. Its carbon core guard structure protects the module with a resin case reinforced with carbon fibers. In addition, the model features a brand new and unique button design with large buttons set at different angles and shapes arranged in a way to resemble a fighter jet control stick with powerful button guards to prevent operating errors while wearing gloves.

The GRB200 has G-SHOCK's most-premium features, including a Carbon-insert Bezel that's engineered with a three-layer structure to provide the utmost strength and capability to withstand harsh conditions pilots handle on a daily basis. The top layer is semi-transparent to reveal the carbon construction inside.

Packed with a number of technology features, the GRB200 offers tactical functions for all level of aviation enthusiasts. When synced with a Bluetooth®-connected smartphone, via the G-SHOCK Connected App, the GRB200 offers a Mission Log function that records altitude points from the watch and GPS points from the phone. The Calorie Consumption Display calculates data from the step counter and takes altitude measurement into account. The Location Indicator records a current location on the app, and the watch acts as a backtracking device by pointing to the location with the second hand and showing the distance on the LCD display. The watch automatically adjusts the time through the Bluetooth connection and has a phone finder function. The menu mode on the LCD display is also customizable. All these features are accessible and easily viewed on the G-SHOCK Connected smartphone app.

The GRB200 arrives with updated features like automatic compass correction capabilities, two-year battery life, and Quad Sensor technology that includes a compass, thermometer, altimeter/barometer, and step tracker, making it easy and reliable for pilots to use under any situation.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The newest addition to the GRAVITYMASTER collection comes with additional standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Vibration Resistance

Double Super LED Lights

Neo-Brite Luminous Hands & Markers

World Time (38 Time Zones / 38 Cities + UTC)

Sunrise & Sunset Data

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr) Countdown timer

5 Multi-Function Alarms

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The GRB200 will retail for $350 and will be available for purchase this September at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

www.casio.com

