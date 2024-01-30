G-SHOCK Unveils Three Iconic Watches featuring Cordura® Eco Fabric

Innovative Timepieces Set New Standard for Toughness and Sustainability

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly announces the launch of the utility black series of watches featuring three iconic silhouettes featuring Cordura® Eco Fabrics, the primary ingredient in many of the world's leading high-performance gear and apparel products – introducing the new DW5600BCE-1, GA2100BCE-1A, and GA700BCE-1A. Redefining functionality by combining robust features and eco-friendly material, G-SHOCK's newest utility black collection is a standout in both performance and sustainability.

The Cordura® Eco bands seamlessly complement the G-SHOCK timepiece, which ensures durability in the toughest conditions, while the Cordura® EcoFabric guarantees resilience, further touting G-SHOCK's dedication to sustainability and showcasing a conscious effort to incorporate eco-friendly materials in their designs.

The GA700BCE-1A stands out with its remarkable 5-year battery life, powerful LED SUPER illuminator, and 5 daily alarms, making it an ideal, robust adventure companion. The GA2100BCE-1A offers a sleek minimalist design, combining style with durability, featuring a Dual LED SUPER illuminator light, 40-city world time with a day of the week indicator. Meanwhile, the DW560000BCE-1A is designed for those embracing the iconic G-SHOCK square case.

Together, these watches embody the G-SHOCK ethos of pushing boundaries in design, while catering to distinct needs, providing a blend of functionality, style, and advanced features within the G-SHOCK collection.

These exceptional timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:  

  • Shock-Resistant structure
  • 200 Meter water resistance
  • World time (48 cities +UTC) (GA2100BCE & GA700BCE)
  • 1/100-second stopwatch
  • Countdown timer
  • 5 Daily alarms (GA2100BCE & GA700BCE)
    • Multi-Function Alarm (DW5600BCE)
  • Auto LED backlight (Super Illuminator) (GA2100BCE & GA700BCE)
    • EL Backlight (DW5600BCE)

The DW5600BCE-1, GA2100BCE-1A, and GA700BCE-1A are now available for purchase for $120 each at select Retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us

CORDURA® is a trademark of INVISTA for durable fabrics.

About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." gshock.casio.com/us

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

