G-SHOCK Women Unveils First Collection Of Connected S-Series Watches
New Collection Features Several Fitness-Focused Functions in a Comfortable, Easy-to-Wear Case
Sep 25, 2019, 14:23 ET
DOVER, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the latest collection to its S-Series lineup of lifestyle watches. Designed with the active, modern woman in mind, the new fitness focused GMAB800 timepieces offer several functions useful for daily health management and workouts.
Inspired by the popular men's GBA800 Power Trainer collection, these new watches play off the collection's simple one-tone color design and offer a comfortable and compact case that has been reduced down to 45.2mm to better fit a woman's wrist.
The first women's collection offering Bluetooth connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App, the new watches also feature a triple-axis accelerometer that measures the number of steps the wearer takes per day, as well as the walking or running pace and calories burned.
The collection is available in a variety of colorways including a classic black (GMAB800-1A) and white (GMAB800-7A). For users looking to match their favorite athleisure wear, the watch is also available in grey with purple accents (GMAB800-8A) and neon yellow (GMAB800-9A).
The new timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:
- 200M water resistance and shock resistance
- World Time (48 cities + UTC)
- Target alarm
- 1/100th second stopwatch
- 200 Lap memory
- Round timer (up to 20 sets of five timers can be configured)
- Step tracker (step counts are graphed by intensity level for one day, one week, and one month)
- Double LED Super Illuminator lights
- 12/24 Hour time formats
- Full Auto Calendar
The GMAB800 collection will retail for $120 each and will be available for purchase starting this October at select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home
