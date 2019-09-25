G-SHOCK Women Unveils First Collection Of Connected S-Series Watches

The first women's collection offering Bluetooth connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App, the new watches also feature a triple-axis accelerometer that measures the number of steps the wearer takes per day, as well as the walking or running pace and calories burned.

The collection is available in a variety of colorways including a classic black (GMAB800-1A) and white (GMAB800-7A). For users looking to match their favorite athleisure wear, the watch is also available in grey with purple accents (GMAB800-8A) and neon yellow (GMAB800-9A).

The new timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

World Time (48 cities + UTC)

Target alarm

1/100 th second stopwatch

second stopwatch 200 Lap memory

Round timer (up to 20 sets of five timers can be configured)

Step tracker (step counts are graphed by intensity level for one day, one week, and one month)

Double LED Super Illuminator lights

12/24 Hour time formats

Full Auto Calendar

The GMAB800 collection will retail for $120 each and will be available for purchase starting this October at select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

