G2 Fall 2024 Reports Rank Greenhouse as the Best ATS Overall and in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced it is ranked number one in Best Applicant Tracking System, Best Mid-Market Applicant Tracking System and Best Enterprise EMEA Applicant Tracking System, and has placed in the top three ranking for 64 of the Fall 2024 reports.

Greenhouse provides industry-leading structured hiring software to over 7,500 companies, guiding them to build equitable, data-driven talent pipelines tailored to their growth needs. Customers include HubSpot, HelloFresh, and Duolingo, which rely on Greenhouse insights to turn talent into a competitive advantage and continuously improve hiring.

Greenhouse received top satisfaction scores among Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) in the G2 report, 93% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, and 98% user satisfaction rate. Greenhouse also earned high marks for customer loyalty, with 88% of users saying they would likely recommend the product and 86% of users saying they believe it is headed in the right direction. Greenhouse continues to lead as the top ATS for enterprise and mid-market with its nearly universal high ratings and trust in the product.

As a result, G2 has recognized Greenhouse as the Global Applicant Tracking System and named a leader in 64 other reports, including:

"Our consistent leadership in G2 reports is a testament to the recognized value of our solutions amidst the pressure on stretched hiring teams. Greenhouse is a user-friendly, customizable hiring platform where companies can track the entirety of the hiring process – from the first interview through onboarding – in a differentiated and purpose-built way," says Samir Joglekar, Greenhouse Chief Revenue Officer. "Our new verification badging system, Greenhouse Verified, gives candidates transparency of what companies' hiring processes are like and recognizes the customers that are getting it right. In the first week since we introduced it, hundreds of employers have enabled the capability and are working to achieve the verifications. Candidate experience has never been more important than ever – the average recruiter had to review nearly 400 applications in January 2024, up 71% from the previous year. Greenhouse Verified highlights those employers who are communicative, responsive, prepared, and fair towards candidates benefits candidates and organizations alike. We're extremely proud that our leadership in the hiring technology space is validated by topping the G2 Fall 2024 reports."

Greenhouse customers had this to say about their user experience:

"I like that it is intuitive, feels easy to use and is nice to look at! Since it is a tool I use everyday I want it to be pleasant to log into and help me with my work not make it harder to get it done. I appreciate that they've added new features like the automations to send out candidate communications when you move them into new stages. The integration and customer support during onboarding and implementation was great too- it was easy to do it on my own." – Adrienne B., VP of People, SMB Customer

"Greenhouse has amazing integration capabilities and partners with all the tools you need to be successful. It works at scale to deliver great reporting, stellar stakeholder experiences, and is the best tool out there for scheduling. Implementing the tool went well and I felt well supported. The ongoing customer support is great and Greenhouse even has an in-tool chat." - Danielle N, Talent Acquisition Manager, Mid-Market Customer

"It has a pleasing, user-friendly UI that offers an intuitive interface, making it easy for anyone to navigate. The dashboard is logically organized and optimized. It also boasts highly customizable recruitment workflows, which basically allow you to design your own recruitment process, and tailor it to your org's specific needs." - Svetlin I., Engineer (Hiring Manager), Enterprise Customer

"Keeping the hiring process from start to finish in one place, from the moment a candidate applies to when they are on-boarded we can track all accordingly. It has removed all our manual processes, it's wonderful!" - Jennifer W., Manager, Talent Acquisition, Mid-Market Customer

In September 2024, Greenhouse announced Verified, a verification system designed to build trust and transparency for job seekers. With 100+ companies in beta, Verified's badges recognize companies that prioritize fairness, respect, and communication in their hiring processes, motivating others to create a positive experience for candidates. Greenhouse also recently launched an AI-powered resume anonymization tool, which allows Greenhouse customers to reduce the chance of unconscious bias. The tool— which companies can turn on— conceals identifying information on candidate resumes. Additionally, they unveiled a new feature for application limits, helping reduce duplicate and spam job applications to help recruiters focus on what's relevant.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's reports is earned by software products and companies that provide their customers with best-in-class customer service products and experiences.

To learn more about these rankings and Greenhouse, view the G2 Grid® Scores for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Methodology

G2 Grid Methodology

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

