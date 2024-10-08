G2 names LivePerson a Leader across multiple Fall 2024 Grid® reports for digital-first customer conversations

Based on buyer reviews, LivePerson earns top accolades for customer self-service,

conversational marketing, chatbot, bot platform, and live chat capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations, has been named a Leader in G2's Fall 2024 Grid reports for Customer Self-Service, Conversational Marketing, Chatbots, Bot Platforms, and Live Chat. These recognitions are based on user responses to reviews and questions on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

G2 Grid reports represent the voice of real customers and are meant to help technology buyers select the best products for their businesses and learn from peers with similar experiences. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highest by G2 users and achieve high scores for market presence.

G2 named LivePerson a Leader in the following Grids:

Customer Self-Service: platforms for end users, prospects, or customers to access information and perform tasks without the need for human assistance

platforms for end users, prospects, or customers to access information and perform tasks without the need for human assistance Conversational Marketing: engaging potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations en route to specific product recommendations or offers

engaging potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations en route to specific product recommendations or offers Chatbots: virtual agents or assistants used to conduct tasks or provide information based on written or spoken requests

virtual agents or assistants used to conduct tasks or provide information based on written or spoken requests Bot Platforms: tools used to build and deploy an AI chatbot or agent

tools used to build and deploy an AI chatbot or agent Live Chat: messaging with website visitors in real time via chat windows

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

LivePerson also achieved best-in-class rankings in G2's reports across AI agent and digital-first conversations categories, including:

Best Meets Requirements

Easiest to Use

Easiest Admin

Easiest to Do Business With

Highest User Adoption

"While it's always gratifying to earn recognitions of our solutions, what sets G2 reports apart is that they're awarded based on our customers' reviews and ratings," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to have built this level of trust with the world's best-loved brands as we work hand-in-hand with them generating real ROI from customer conversations."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for digital-first customer conversations, visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

