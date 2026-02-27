LivePerson Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms 2026

The conversational AI and AI agent evaluation platform was recognized alongside other major platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a leading provider of predictable conversational AI, today announced Aragon Research, Inc. has positioned LivePerson in the Leader section of "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms, 2026," a report that evaluates 21 major providers of AI agent platforms and examines the shift from chatbot to sophisticated AI agent systems.

"We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe confirms our commitment to delivering AI that is more predictable and outcome-driven," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "By empowering enterprises to continuously evaluate AI agents, we are helping the world's largest brands transition from reactive support to proactive, personalized interactions that drive real ROI."

LivePerson is recognized as a leader focused on providing predictable conversational AI, which includes LivePerson Conversation Simulator that launched in 2025, alongside its orchestration suite. Conversation Simulator provides a risk-free testing environment using synthetic customers to mimic real customer behaviors, allowing brands to detect hallucinations and validate compliance with AI policies and guardrails before and after deployment.

LivePerson believes its key strengths include:

Continuous AI agent evaluation: Brands can test AI agents against thousands of synthetic customer conversations. By mimicking real-world behaviors in a risk-free environment, enterprises can validate AI agent behavior and refine AI agents before they ever speak to a customer, helping brands create more predictable AI that they can count on.

Brands can test AI agents against thousands of synthetic customer conversations. By mimicking real-world behaviors in a risk-free environment, enterprises can validate AI agent behavior and refine AI agents before they ever speak to a customer, helping brands create more predictable AI that they can count on. Industry expertise: Leveraging extensive experience across industries like retail, travel, banking, and healthcare, LivePerson helps brands create better customer experiences across the customer journey.

Leveraging extensive experience across industries like retail, travel, banking, and healthcare, LivePerson helps brands create better customer experiences across the customer journey. Open ecosystem: Through its vendor-agnostic approach, LivePerson allows brands to connect to technology that works best for them. With a centralized orchestration layer, enterprises can seamlessly integrate their choice of LLMs while maintaining complete control through a self-service interface.

By giving brands operational controls to validate AI agent behavior and deliver more predictable AI, LivePerson is addressing a primary barrier to enterprise AI adoption. As brands move toward complex AI agents capable of handling end-to-end tasks, LivePerson's platform provides the necessary guardrails to ensure AI remains on-brand and compliant.

To read the full Aragon Research report, visit their website here.

Required Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms, 2026" by Jim Lundy, February 2026.

